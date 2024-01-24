Baerbock plane circles over the Red Sea – then the captain has to “bite the bullet”

Home page politics

Again travel problems for Annalena Baerbock. First the Foreign Minister had to make an unplanned landing – then it became clear: there would be no further travel on the same day.

Jeddah – Annalena Baerbock and important flights south? A complicated relationship. Only last summer there were problems with the Foreign Minister's government plane, which prevented her from continuing her journey from Abu Dhabi. Now Baerbock and her delegation experienced another unfortunate incident. This time, however, the aircraft, which was labeled as a “breakdown plane” after the last incident, was not to blame for the misery. An organizational problem slowed the plane down – because there was no overflight permit.

For this reason, the Airbus A321LR aircraft with the Green Party politician and her delegation on board had to turn off at around 2 p.m. German time on Wednesday (January 24th) on the way from Berlin to Djibouti, East Africa. The flight captain initially announced that they would now land in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, refuel and then attempt to continue the flight. A short time later it became clear: the Foreign Minister would not be able to continue her journey after the unplanned stopover and would have to spend the night in the city on the west coast of Saudi Arabia.

Baerbock trip to Djibouti interrupted unplanned – “didn’t get overflight clearance”

Before the unexpected landing in Jeddah, the plane circled over the Red Sea for more than an hour. “Despite all our efforts, we unfortunately did not receive clearance to fly over Eritrea,” said the flight captain. You therefore have to “bite the bullet” and move to Jeddah on the west coast of Saudi Arabia. The delegation said that issuing an overflight permit was also difficult because there was a power outage in the Eritrean Foreign Ministry. Baerbock wanted to stick to her travel plans, it was said. The Federal Minister wanted to hold crisis talks in Djibouti, Kenya and South Sudan by Friday against the backdrop of the bloody power struggle in Sudan.

Baerbock in front of the Air Force's Airbus A321L, which had to land unplanned in Saudi Arabia. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

It was initially unclear exactly how it came about that the overflight permit was not permitted. According to the Foreign Office, it is not unusual for overflight permits to only be issued during the course of the flight. However, the Foreign Office was only informed in the morning, shortly before departure, that no such approval was available for the originally planned aircraft. It was then decided to rely on the corresponding approval being granted during the flight.

Baerbock's government plane has to land unplanned in Saudi Arabia – there was a breakdown a few days earlier

In view of, among other things, the attacks by the Iranian-backed militant Islamist Houthi militia from Yemen, flying around Eritrea was not possible at short notice, it said. Baerbock actually wanted to meet her counterpart Mahamud Ali Yussuf in Djibouti on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident is the second breakdown in just a few days. Baerbock's three-day trip, planned until Friday, had already begun with a technical breakdown on the originally planned aircraft. The planned “white” A319 aircraft was replaced by an A321LR aircraft on Tuesday afternoon due to engine failure, it was said. Bundeswehr soldiers are also flown to their foreign missions with this gray painted aircraft.

Baerbock series of mishaps with planes – not the first unplanned longer stay in the Emirates

Baerbock, on the other hand, is already fairly familiar with unplanned long stays in the Emirates. Most recently, Baerbock had to cancel a long-planned trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji in Abu Dhabi in mid-August – due to a defect in the landing flaps of the old government Airbus A340. A replacement machine from the Bundeswehr could not be organized at that time; it was returned by line. The two A340 aircraft that are suitable for long-haul flights have now been retired.

The Foreign Minister is also on everyone's lips in the media because of other topics. Among other things, a slip of the tongue by Baerbock regarding the Houthi rebels went around on the Internet. At the economic forum in Davos there was speculation about her supposed luxury watch. (han/dpa)