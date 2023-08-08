Home page politics

From: Florian Nauman

The Foreign Office has apparently slowed down a satire about Minister Annalena Baerbock. The confusion draws attention to Jan Böhmermann.

Berlin – A satirical Twitter clone of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has now explicitly come out as a “parody” – apparently after an intervention from the Foreign Office. “In the past there has actually been confusion,” said a spokesman for the ministry on Monday (August 7). Originally, no difference to Baerbock’s official Twitter account was recognizable.

The satirical account is still adorned with the same profile photo as the minister’s actual account, but now bears the official title “Foreign Minister Parody Annalena Baerbock”. Nevertheless, he countered a report on the incident with consistent distortion of the facts – and a dig at a few years old Baerbock TV flop.

“Fake news. I didn’t take action against Annalena Baerbock,” the parody said in a post. “Anyone who does not recognize the satire of Annalena Baerbock also confuses kobold with cobalt.” In 2019, in an ARD “summer interview”, Baerbock called the heavy metal cobalt “kobold” twice.

Twitter parodies for Baerbock and Habeck – Böhmermann “writers” at work?

In other posts, the satirical Baerbock promises its around 50,000 followers diplomatic immunity or sends joke messages in clumsy pseudo-English like “China want to sell me for stupid, but now I know how the rabbit runs.”

Parody problem solved: Annalena Baerbock in good spirits – here at a cabinet meeting at the end of July. © IMAGO/Janine Schmitz/photothek.de

She recently linked another “parody” account for Baerbock’s former Green co-boss Robert Habeck. This was apparently only created at the end of July. On Tuesday (August 8th) a posting there suggested that “writers by Jan Böhmermann” could be behind the accounts: “You can be sure that this is not the case or did you ever have to laugh at a Böhmermann campaign…” , it continued in somewhat clumsy spelling.

Of course, it also remained unclear whether the two “parodies” actually make their followers laugh more often. Böhmermann shared a report on Twitter without comment Mirror on the subject. The ZDF satirist is apparently at least aware of the speculation.

Baerbock has to endure parody – but the Foreign Office feared confusion abroad

Who is behind the Baerbock parody remained unclear at least until Tuesday morning (August 8th). There was also no initial reaction from Twitter. However, Elon Musk, the owner of the platform, announced last year that fake accounts that pretend to be someone else will have to include the word “parody” directly in their name.

Meanwhile, Baerbock’s spokesman also emphasized that as a public figure, the minister also had to endure parody. In this particular case, however, there is a risk of foreign policy damage in the event of a mix-up, “if tweeting takes place in a crisis that is coming to a head”. The background is the recent military coup in West African Niger, to which the satirical account had also commented ironically. (dpa/fn)