Baerbock outburst at “Miosga” because of Pope: “I really don’t understand it”

When it comes to the Pope's statements about the Ukraine war, Baerbock becomes emotional. © Screenshot ARD / dpa/AP | Gregorio Borgia

The Pope is heavily criticized for his statements about Ukraine. The topic is also discussed at “Miosga” – with a very emotional Annalena Baerbock.

Berlin – Trouble for the Pope: Pontiff Francis is currently heavily criticized for his statements about the Ukraine war. In an interview with the Swiss television station RSI, the head of the Catholic Church called for wartime negotiations to demonstrate the “courage of the white flag”. It wasn't just well received in Ukraine.

Kiev's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba clearly criticized the Pope for the statements, which he viewed as an invitation to surrender. He also said that Francis should travel to Ukraine himself to see the country. Criticism also came from politics. FDP foreign policy expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann told the newspapers of the Funke media group that “I am ashamed as a Catholic.” The Vatican has therefore already qualified the statements. But the topic was also polarizing in the talk on Sunday evening.

Pope statements horrify Baerbock at “Miosga”: “What was he thinking?”

Caren Miosga spoke to Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on her show on ARD. Among other things, the topic of Taurus ring exchange for Ukraine came up. In addition, the “Miosga” program also spoke through the hotly debated statements of the Pope. With a surprisingly emotional Green Minister.

“What was he thinking?” Baerbock says to Miosga, who then classifies the case again and wants to know from the minister whether she also saw the Pope’s statements as a call to surrender. Then the minister bursts out. “I don’t understand it,” says Baerbock, shaking his head. “So I really don’t understand it. In these times…” then the minister pauses for a moment before going on the offensive: “Sometimes I wish that maybe we would go to Ukraine with them.”

When Miosga was talking about critical statements about the Vatican, Baerbock burst out: “Where is the Pope?”

The Pope on the Ukraine front? A rather unrealistic scenario, also because of Francis' health. Of course, Baerbock classifies her statement. “It’s important to me, it’s also part of my work. At the beginning it was said: Why is she driving to the contact line? I think you can only understand some things if you see them yourself – I don't experience them, I don't live in war – but you see for yourself what's happening. When you see a kindergarten being attacked. “If the toy is still there,” she explains with great emotion. “When you talk to women who say, 'If women aren't safe, no one is safe'”

Three weeks later, the village in which she spoke to the people was “flattened”. “And you ask yourself, where are these women?” She also reports on a 16-year-old who was abducted from her school. “Russian buses came and said we were going on a school trip, then the children logically said: 'We don't know anything about a school trip, what about our parents?' – then they were all packed into buses and taken to Russia.”

Emotional outburst from the Foreign Minister, who followed with a question: “Where is the Pope