With Annalena Baerbock’s decision not to run for chancellor for the Greens in 2025, the focus of attention is on him: Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck. © IMAGO/Dominik Butzmann

Baerbock is withdrawing from the race for the Green Party’s 2025 candidacy for chancellor. All eyes are now on Habeck – but he is reacting cautiously.

Berlin – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is withdrawing from the race for the Green Party’s candidacy for chancellor. She is not seeking to run for chancellor again, Baerbock told the broadcaster on Wednesday (10 July) CNNto whom she gave an interview on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

Baerbock thus announced in English not only to Germany but to the whole world: I no longer want to be chancellor (although given the Greens’ poll results, this is currently not within realistic reach anyway). Baerbock’s reasoning to CNN: She wants to concentrate fully on her role as Foreign Minister.

Baerbock wants to concentrate on her office instead of becoming Chancellor – is Habeck next?

“The world is obviously very different from the one at the last federal election,” Baerbock told CNN“In light of the Russian war of aggression and now also the dramatic situation in the Middle East, we need more, not less, diplomacy.” In other words: Baerbock must save the world instead of struggling around election campaigns as the Green Party’s candidate for chancellor.

Baerbock is Germany’s first female foreign minister and has two children (13 and 10 years old, both daughters). Her husband is Daniel Holefleisch (48), who took a career break when the couple’s children were younger. The foreign minister’s family lives in Potsdam, where Baerbock’s constituency is also located.

Baerbock renounces the Greens’ candidacy for chancellor in 2025 – Is Robert Habeck’s time now coming?

With Baerbock’s withdrawal from the candidacy for chancellor, the way now seems clear for Vice Chancellor and Green Economics Minister Robert Habeck. Habeck was already considered the unofficial favorite for the Greens’ candidacy for chancellor in the 2025 federal election, if only because he voluntarily gave up in 2021 in favor of Baerbock.

Baerbock’s candidacy was not successful in 2021. In the five months between her nomination as candidate for chancellor and the federal election, the Greens’ poll ratings fell from 28 percent to just under 15 percent. The Greens then achieved 14.8 percent in the 2021 federal election and the party entered into a traffic light coalition under SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz together with the FDP.

Is Habeck the better candidate for chancellor than Baerbock? Polls on the Greens do not suggest this

Can things go better with Habeck as candidate for chancellor? Habeck’s popularity ratings do not suggest this: while he was the most popular politician in Germany at the beginning of the traffic light government, he now only manages to reach 13th place.

Annalena Baerbock is even further behind, in 16th place. The most popular Green politician is currently Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (9th place). However, it is considered unlikely that Cem Özdemir will become the Greens’ candidate for chancellor. Rather, the Swabian, who recently laughed about his own heat pump purchase, is said to be aspiring to succeed Winfried Kretschmann, Green Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg.

Rober Habeck professionally and privately Robert Habeck (54) is currently Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister of Economics in the traffic light coalition under Olaf Scholz. His actual profession is a writer and translator. Together with his wife Andrea Paluch, he published the book “Hauke ​​Haiens Tod” in 2021, and has also worked on children’s books and translations of English poetry. Habeck previously studied German, philosophy and philology at the University of Freiburg and received his doctorate from the University of Hamburg in 2006. Habeck has four children, all of them sons, with his wife, the writer Andrea Paluch. Habeck now lives in Flensburg, which is also his constituency.

Can anyone within the Greens challenge Habeck’s candidacy for chancellor in 2025?

There are probably no other people within the Greens who could challenge Habeck’s candidacy for chancellor in 2025. Green Party leaders Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour are said to have no ambitions and would probably be too unknown and unpopular for that.

Ricarda Lang wrote on Platform X about Baerbock’s decision not to run for chancellor: “Thank you for making team play so important to you. That’s how we know and appreciate Baerbock: responsibility for the whole and a team player.” This sounds like relief that the Greens have been spared a contested candidacy for the chancellorship like in 2021 – and Lang’s words suggest that the doors are now open to Habeck within the party.

Green Party co-chair Nouripour only commented indirectly on the Green Party’s candidacy for chancellor on X: “Hardly anyone embodies active European foreign policy like Annalena Baerbock. Thanks to her, Germany is a reliable partner in the world. Today she has shown once again that this is exactly what she stands for.”

Habeck comments on Baerbock’s decision not to run for chancellor for the Greens

Habeck himself has already commented on Baerbock’s announcement at CNNthat she would not run for chancellor. The Minister of Economic Affairs is currently on a summer trip through several federal states. In Dortmund, a journalist asked him whether he would now run for chancellor. “Everything else” would be discussed in the committees and the right decisions would be “announced in good time,” said Habeck in a cautious response.

According to reports, Habeck was informed in advance about his colleague’s move. The fact that he is interested in running for chancellor is an open secret: After his voluntary resignation in 2021, Habeck had Time said: “I wanted nothing more than to serve this republic as chancellor.” Robert Habeck has not yet officially confirmed that he wants to become a candidate for chancellor – but Baerbock was also in the running.

Baerbock herself seems to assume that Habeck is the Greens’ candidate for chancellor: “Robert and I have been through thick and thin together for almost forever now and will work closely together in the coming weeks,” Baerbock wrote in a message to the Greens parliamentary group, according to information from the dpa.

Robert Habeck’s candidacy for chancellor could fail after Baerbock’s withdrawal

But there is one thing that could still cause Robert Habeck’s candidacy for chancellor to fail: the Greens’ poll ratings, which are currently at a miserable eleven percent. The Greens were also far behind in the European elections – young voters in particular turned away from the party.

With such values, can the Greens justify putting forward a candidate for the chancellorship? As it looks so far, the Greens do not want to be dissuaded from running for chancellor. After the party had already run with Baerbock as a potential chancellor in 2021, they do not want to take a step back, they say.

In addition, the SPD is not doing much better in the polls at the moment – and it is considered a given that the Social Democrats will nominate a candidate for chancellor. At the federal party conference in November, a Green candidate for chancellor will therefore probably be chosen – and so far everything looks like this will be Robert Habeck. (smu with material from dpa)