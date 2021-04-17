Spoiled for choice: The Greens nominate their candidate for chancellor on Monday. The choices are Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck. But who is the better? A comparison.

Hamburg – The day of the decision is approaching: The Greens want their candidate for chancellor* nominate. The two party leaders Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck can go into the race. On Monday, April 19, 2021, the federal executive board will make a recommendation, recently announced federal managing director Michael Keller. The delegates then have the last word at a green party congress at the beginning of June.

But the vote of the highest party committee is a clear indication of who of the two federal chairmen will be sent into the race to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) at the beginning of September. Both Baerbock and Habeck have theirs Ambitions for the Chancellery* underlined several times.

But who is better suited for the top position in the end? Baerbock, who has single-mindedly transformed from a completely unknown party functionary to a shooting star in German politics in just three years? Or Habeck, who as a former state environment minister has government experience and has proven his ability to drink in a dispute with angry fishermen? The answer is clear, like that Chancellor candidate check* from 24hamburg.de shows. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.