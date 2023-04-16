Ein fierce war, the country divided, great powers fearing for zones of influence, and in the end no peace treaty but only an armistice agreement and a demarcation line between the enemies with a four kilometer wide demilitarized zone. North and South Korea have been separated for almost 70 years. Two highly armed countries face each other, there is constant tension, a strictly secured border and a copper line that Annalena Baerbock reports on.

The foreign minister drove to the border, past the tank barriers, guard posts, barbed wire fences and minefields. Now she’s standing a few paces from the demarcation line, which is no more than a plain concrete line in the sand, and an officer from the UN Monitoring Mission is telling her about the copper line. It is the communication line that connects border guards on both sides. To avoid misunderstandings, to announce exercises, to prevent escalation.

Every day, in the morning and in the evening, it is checked whether the line is working. Pick up the receiver, short message from the south, short answer from the north. That was it with the exchange. There is a gray block of houses less than 100 meters from Baerbock that belongs to the North Koreans. The curtains are drawn. In any case, the North Korean border guards have hardly been seen outside since the corona pandemic, says the officer. And if so, then only in protective suits.



The horizontal demarcation line between the blue barracks that separates North and South Korea can be seen behind Foreign Minister Baerbock. The large building in the background belongs to North Korea.

:



Image: dpa



After her talks in China, the Foreign Minister traveled to South Korea on Saturday and to Japan on Sunday for the G-7 foreign ministers’ meeting. They continue to accompany the major issues of the increasingly tense international security situation, concerns about escalation and dependencies – and the question of the relationship with China. Only the weights shift. Because even if the North Korean border guards are hardly to be seen, the country’s new missile tests are causing unrest.







After the visit to the demilitarized zone, Baerbock speaks with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin just a few dozen kilometers away in Seoul. It must be almost a recovery after the very clear talks and disagreements she experienced in China. Diplomatic relations between South Korea and Germany were established 140 years ago, and they are close. South Korea is Germany’s third most important trading partner in Asia (after China and Japan) and Germany is South Korea’s most important in Europe.

Above all, South Korea has condemned the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and is helping to spread the West’s arguments ahead of the votes in the United Nations. Seoul is supporting the sanctions against Russia, has pledged more than $100 million in humanitarian aid and for Ukraine’s reconstruction, and with the export of armaments – Poland recently ordered 189 tanks and more than 200 howitzers in South Korea – the country is contributing to modernization of armed forces in Europe. Seoul is only reluctant to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine.



Baerbock and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Seoul on Saturday

:



Image: dpa



Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was recently quoted in the New York Times as saying that South Korea would only be able to agree to the deliveries of the ammunition if American President Joe Biden directly promised Seoul support should the delivery lead to an aggressive reaction from Russia or lead China. The reservations of the South Koreans became known through the leaked American secret service files.







There is nothing new about this at the press conference in Seoul. Baerbock praises South Korea for its clear stance on the Ukraine war. The country will not forget that. With a view to China and the desired risk reduction in economic dependencies, de-risking, she also says that one can learn a lot from South Korea, since the country has formulated an economic security strategy for itself. It’s also about diversification. However, South Korea is economically very closely intertwined with China.

Something else is in focus for South Korea: security in the Indo-Pacific region and, above all, looking to North Korea. There is a cautious rapprochement between Japan and South Korea, which is also in America’s interest given the already complicated situation in the Indo-Pacific. The relationship between Pyongyang and Seoul remains icy. Park says there is a risk of further provocation by the North Koreans. On Thursday, Pyongyang tested a new, nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that can be deployed even faster.

The warning time for Seoul could apparently be reduced from three minutes to one, it is said. “We need a strong response at the international level,” Park said. Baerbock says, “North Korea’s missile tests, which violate international law, cannot be justified by anything and pose a real threat to security in the Pacific and especially to South Korea. You can count on us to stand firmly by your side as partners.” continue to participate in the monitoring of sanctions.

The situation in the Indo-Pacific, China and tensions around the Taiwan Strait and North Korea’s missile tests are also high on the agenda at the G-7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Japan, which Baerbock is leaving for on Sunday afternoon. The foreign ministers wanted to discuss this on Sunday evening.

The situation in Ukraine is on the agenda for Monday. Preparations are being made for the G-7 summit of heads of state and government in Hiroshima in May. To demonstrate unity, the foreign ministers board the train together in Tokyo and travel just under an hour to the meeting venue in Karuizawa.