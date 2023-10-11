bForeign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has assured that no terror was financed with Germany’s aid money for the Palestinians. “Of course we don’t finance terror,” Baerbock said on Tuesday on ZDF’s “heute journal”. At the “special request” of Israel, the financial aid provided by the federal government and the EU is now being reviewed again. But that “doesn’t mean at all” that there are any doubts about it.

The Palestinian territories never received budget support from the German state, said Baerbock, but rather money as part of development cooperation. “It is important for the federal government that we do not stop food aid or water supplies, because the local people need that very, very urgently,” said Baerbock.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) called for a review of the aid funds that Federal Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) announced on Sunday. It must be ensured that “any structure that has something to do with terrorism is not supported,” he said.

Borrell against stopping support for Palestinians

However, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell emphasized that the majority of EU states reject a temporary freeze on payments to the Palestinian Authority. There are only two or three countries that see it differently, Borrell explained on Tuesday evening after informal discussions between EU foreign ministers on the attack on Israel by the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas. There should therefore only be a review and no suspension of payments for the time being.







Ending support for the Palestinian Authority would be the best gift that could be given to Hamas, and it would jeopardize its interests and partnership with the Arab world, Borrell argued. The Palestinian people are also suffering at the moment.

Foreign Minister Baerbock announced “very clear words” on ZDF to states that may have co-financed violence by the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas. The federal government has “made it very clear to Qatar, among others, that they have a responsibility to now clearly stand up to this most brutal terror.”

This will also be the “main topic” during the visit of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, to Berlin on Thursday. It must be made clear: “We do not accept terrorist support,” said Baerbock. According to official information, Scholz will meet the Emir for lunch in the Federal Chancellery.







Baerbock also called for support from Qatar in freeing the Germans who had been taken hostage by Hamas. It is important to make it clear to Qatar and other Gulf states that they must use their channels and options to get the hostages free first, Baerbock continued.

Qatar’s foreign minister told reporters on Tuesday it was “too early” to negotiate a possible prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas. “I think we have to wait and see what happens on the ground.”

The radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas launched a major attack on Israel on Saturday. The Israeli army responded with air strikes on the Gaza Strip and mobilized tens of thousands of soldiers to repel the invading Hamas fighters.