The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany will not be allowed to be commissioned in the event of an ‘escalation’ in Ukraine, according to an agreement in principle between Germany and the United States. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said this on Sunday evening, AFP reports.

Due to tensions over Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine, “the Americans and the previous German government have agreed that in the event of a new escalation, that pipeline should not be commissioned,” Baerbock told German TV channel ZDF.

Baerbock made her statements after a G7 meeting in Liverpool, which was largely dominated by tensions over Ukraine. Russia has gathered more than 90,000 military personnel on the Ukrainian border, according to US intelligence; Russian President Vladimir Putin may be considering an invasion in early 2022. Baerbock will discuss the matter with her European counterparts on Monday.

Also read: G7 countries warn Russia of ‘major consequences’ if Ukraine invades



Gas transit route

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also spoke out on Sunday during a visit to Poland about the pipeline, which is controversial because the US believes the project will increase European dependence on Russian gas. According to Scholz, Germany will make efforts to safeguard Ukraine’s position as a transit route for gas to Europe, Reuters reports.

“It would be a big mistake to think that violation of the borders of a European country would be without consequences,” said Scholz. Although construction of the pipeline has been completed, permits to commission it have not yet been obtained.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday it is “very unlikely” that gas will flow through the pipeline “if Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine, if it takes action again.” According to Blinken, the pipeline forms “a means of pressure” on Russia, he told the American channel NBC.