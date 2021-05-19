ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Three candidates for chancellor – two triumphs: Even before ARD and ZDF, private television gets a federal election debate.

Berlin – A second chancellor “triumph” before the federal election has been confirmed – and once again the private broadcasters are ahead: on August 29, a Sunday, the chancellor candidates Annalena Baerbock (Greens), Armin Laschet (CDU) and Olaf are supposed to be Scholz * (SPD) meet on RTL and n-tv. The broadcasting group announced this on Wednesday.

Exactly two weeks later, on September 12th, a second round is planned for ARD and ZDF *. Here, too, all three candidates are interviewed in one appointment. Discussions with the smaller parties are planned for the days after. At least the Green Annalena Baerbock * first appeared on the private broadcaster ProSieben after her nomination as Green Chancellor candidate.

Chancellor “Triell”: RTL channels show Laschet, Baerbock and Scholz as early as August

This means that the TV appearances before the 2021 election are a novelty. So far, there had only been two-way duels between the representatives of the Union and the SPD on German television – but the Union and the Greens are currently fighting a duel in the polls *. The SPD is far behind, but does not want to give up its ambitions for chancellor.

For the first time there was a TV duel based on the American model in 2002. At that time, Edmund Stoiber (CSU) and Gerhard Schröder (SPD) competed against each other – also twice: once on ARD and ZDF, once on Sat.1 and RTL. So an appointment on private television is not a new practice.

Baerbock, Laschet and Scholz have two debates – details about Triell on ARD and ZDF

The German private broadcasters are increasingly focusing on political issues in the election year. Most recently, ProSieben interviewed all three candidates for chancellor individually – but had to take some criticism *. Meanwhile, RTL expects great things from the triall. “We want to give people real added value for their voting decision and ensure an exciting, exciting TV evening that does justice to the importance of this election for our country. Since postal voting is already possible from mid-August, you can get an idea of ​​all three candidates for the first time in a direct comparison. “

The general election will be held on September 26th. Details are already known about the broadcast on ARD and ZDF two weeks before the polls. The candidate debate with Baerbock, Laschet * and Scholz should last 90 minutes and be moderated by Maybrit Illner and ARD editor-in-chief Oliver Köhr. In addition, there will be a joint final round of the top candidates from all parties represented in the Bundestag on Thursday (23 September) before the federal election, as it was said. ARD and ZDF broadcast together again. (fn / dpa / AFP)