Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) © Michael Sohn / dpa

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) will set off on her inaugural visits to Ukraine and Russia on Monday.

Berlin – The focus of the two-day trip are the diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis between the two countries. Baerbock plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in Kiev on Monday. A meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is planned for Tuesday in Moscow.

Baerbock wants to convey Germany’s support to the Ukrainian government, which fears a military invasion by Russia. However, the federal government rejects arms deliveries. In Moscow, Baerbock wants to advertise that Russia will continue to participate in efforts to resolve the crisis. In the past week there had been a series of international talks – Russia then announced that it was not interested in continuing.

