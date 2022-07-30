Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu exchanged blows openly. © Annette Riedl/dpa

During Foreign Minister Baerbock’s trip to Turkey, there was an open exchange of blows with her Turkish counterpart Cavusoglu.

Munich/Istanbul – Relations between Turkey and the West are rarely without problems. The positions of the conservative government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are increasingly leading to complicated relations with Western countries: the military interventions in Syria, resistance to Finland and Sweden joining NATO in the background of the Ukraine war and, most recently, renewed tensions with Greece .

In the midst of this delicate situation, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) embarked on a trip to Greece and Turkey. At the press conference with her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, there was an open exchange of blows. Cavusoglu turned to the German foreign minister with harsh allegations.

Baerbock trip to Turkey: Cavusoglu and the Federal Foreign Minister are arguing about the Kavala process

Baerbock made it clear right at the beginning of the joint press conference with Cavusoglu that she wanted to speak plainly. Germany’s close relations with Turkey made it necessary to “listen to one another, even if one’s ears hurt”. Diplomacy does not mean “exchanging platitudes,” she said. Topics would also have to be addressed “where we both might twitch at a press conference”.

At the meeting in Istanbul, Baerbock demanded, among other things, the release of the imprisoned cultural promoter Osman Kavala. Turkey must implement the release of Osman Kavala, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the European Court of Human Rights, she said. Everyone must have the right to take action against injustice at the Human Rights Court.

Cavusoglu then accused Baerbock of exploiting the Kavala case against Turkey. “They are exploiting Osman Kavala against Turkey,” he stressed. This was also the case with the Gezi protests in 2013 against Erdogan’s government. The Minister pointed out that Germany and other countries had not implemented every judgment of the Human Rights Court and spoke of “hypocrisy” and “double standards”.

Baerbock in Turkey: Foreign Minister accuses federal government of “double standards” – and praises Merkel

Baerbock also defended Greece against Turkish territorial claims. Cavusoglu reacted irritably. The Turkish minister criticized the fact that the new federal government was taking a unilateral position against Turkey and falling for “Greek propaganda”. Germany must give up its one-sided support for Greece and take on the role of mediator again. “Believing in propaganda and taking sides on such contentious issues: We do not expect that from Germany,” said Cavusoglu – and added a tip: Under former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Germany had always acted as a “sincere mediator”. I gave up that role.

During a previous visit to Athens, Baerbock had backed the Greek government in an unusually clear way against the Turkish claim to several Aegean islands: “Greek islands are Greek territory and nobody has the right to question that,” said the government minister.

Baerbock contradicted her Turkish colleague: “Of course it’s not propaganda if you have different views.” Especially for NATO partners like Turkey and Greece it must be “a matter of course” that “we respect our borders,” she said. In the event of disputes, goals can “never be achieved with escalation”. Cavusoglu then intervened and said that Germany itself was not doing propaganda, of course, but believed the “propaganda” from Greece. “Greece is very good when it comes to propaganda and is very good at crying,” said Cavusoglu.

Baerbock in Turkey: the Syria question and the planned Turkish military operation are another controversial topic

Baerbock spares Greece criticism, it was also said by Cavusoglu. This is the case, for example, in the question of illegal refusals of refugees at the Greek border. “You should be able to tell Greece that Greece is wrong,” Cavusoglu urged the German Foreign Minister. Here, too, he accused Baerbock of double standards: the EU countries spared each other criticism, but then directed it all the more violently at Turkey.

The two ministers also had controversial views with regard to northern Syria. Cavusoglu said the Turkish army is active there to fight “terrorist groups” that are threatening Turkey. Baerbock warned that an expansion of the Turkish military operation could further aggravate the situation there and prepare the ground for radical Islamic groups to regain strength. Cavusoglu countered: “The YPG and PKK are terrorist organizations and have nothing to do with the fight against IS.” If Germany wants to fight IS, “then you have to go to the field like us,” he demanded.

Turkey repeatedly argues that in 2017 the IS terrorist militia in northern Syria was vigorously fought with the military operation “Shield of the Euphrates” and that around 3,000 IS members were “neutralized”. Turkey is currently planning to launch a new military operation against the predominantly Kurdish YPG, which it sees as an offshoot of the banned PKK. For the West, however, the YPG is an ally against IS. Turkey’s planned operation is likely to face opposition from both the US and Russia. (bb/AFP)