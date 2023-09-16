AAfter her multi-day trip to the United States, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed confidence that the country would continue to support Ukraine in the future. In a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Friday, she said she had felt “a lot of sympathy and goodwill for continued support” of Kiev during their various conversations in Congress.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

Members of Congress are aware “that Ukraine also defends our common values.” Russian President Vladimir Putin is wrong in thinking that the world is growing tired of conflict. “Nobody in our transatlantic relationship” will “get used to a brutal war of aggression,” said Baerbock. Blinken once again praised Germany’s commitment to supporting Ukraine.

In Europe, ongoing criticism from the Republican Party has raised concerns that the United States could end its aid to Ukraine following a possible change in government next year. In the press conference, Foreign Minister Blinken assured the ironclad commitment of both countries to Ukraine. The aim is to support Kiev in the fight to regain sovereignty and to ensure that the country can stand on its own two feet in the future. On Thursday, President Joe Biden appointed former Commerce Secretary Jenny Pritzker as special envoy for Ukraine’s economic recovery.

Zelensky is expected in New York and the White House

It’s not just about arms deliveries, said Baerbock, it’s primarily about humanitarian issues, protecting infrastructure and bringing back abducted children. With a view to new weapons for Ukraine, especially the German Taurus cruise missile demanded by Kiev, both sides made no further commitments. There have been reports in America for days that Washington could soon promise to deliver the ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyi is expected at the UN General Assembly next week, to which Baerbock is now traveling. He will then travel on to Washington.







Baerbock did not spare any praise for the transatlantic friendship during her speech. With his efforts, Blinken “made the Atlantic a little narrower.” During her stop in Texas, she also learned that it was worth continuing to invest in the German-American relationship. United we stand “for our security and our security in freedom”. Germany has taken the issue of security lightly for too long – but those days are “over once and for all”. During her four-day visit to the United States, the Secretary of State also visited Texas and the local governor, the Republican hardliner Greg Abbott, before the capital.

The two foreign ministers also agreed on Friday regarding China. Blinken said on Friday that China policy is getting closer and closer. “Among other things, we both share the goal of reducing the risk in our economic relationships – not of decoupling them.” They also agree on support for maintaining the status quo in Taiwan. It’s about “peace and stability in the region”.

Baerbock emphasized that they wanted to advance global diplomacy together. “It makes us stronger when, as a democracy, we continually question ourselves internally and show that cooperation strengthens us,” the minister continued. The United States and Germany are on solid ground “on which we can build in the future.”