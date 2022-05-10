Dhe German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is the first German government member to travel to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. The Greens politician first went to the Kiev suburb of Bucha, where Russian soldiers are said to have committed atrocities against the civilian population. Baerbock was shocked by the reports from eyewitnesses and assured Ukraine of support in solving war crimes during the Russian war of aggression. Those responsible must be held accountable. “We will do that as an international community. That is the promise that we can and must give here in Bucha,” she emphasized. “We owe that to the victims,” ​​said Baerbock, “and these victims, you can feel that here too, we could be these victims.”

More than 400 bodies were found in Bucha after the Russian troops withdrew – some with their hands tied behind their backs. Baerbock was received by an employee of the German embassy at his house in Butscha. The Minister was accompanied by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

















After Baerbock lit a candle in a church, she said it felt like she was in a normal church. At the same time, this is a place where “the worst crimes imaginable have not only become visible, but actually happened”. People’s greatest wish is to make it clear to the world what crimes have happened and how great the pain is.

Nobody can take this pain away, “but we can ensure justice,” said Baerbock. One could “make a small contribution by supporting this investigation of war crimes, crimes against humanity, by collecting evidence as an international community and by ensuring that the perpetrators are held accountable. We owe that to the victims.”

Baerbock, who was protected by heavily armed security personnel and wearing a flak jacket, said there were playgrounds, supermarkets, people going to work. “And then you see the worst traces of crime right next to it.” A bomb hit the supermarket directly. In the church, pictures showed people who only did what everyone else does, said Baerbock: get up, go shopping, and who were murdered in cold blood. In the afternoon, among other things, a conversation between Baerbock and her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba was planned.





