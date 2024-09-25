Home policy

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to report on initial talks at the UN General Assembly, but a Russian TV representative suddenly causes a stir.

New York – Annalena Baerbock (Greens) has traveled to New York for the UN General Assembly. At a press statement on the grounds of the UN headquarters, the Foreign Minister wanted to share her first impressions – but a Russian reporter caused irritation. The media representative of the Russian state broadcaster “Rossija 1” tried to intercept the politician before her appearance.

A video on the platform X (formerly Twitter) shows the Russian walking towards Baerbock. “Do we need a direct negotiation with Russia?” he asked, holding the microphone in the minister’s face. Employees of the Foreign Office referred to the upcoming press statement. They tried to shield Baerbock from several attempts.

“The queue is behind”: Russian journalist harasses Baerbock

A correspondent of the news portal t-online published another video on X. It shows how the Russian journalist then tried to push his way next to her before Baerbock’s statement began. Her staff had asked the man to join the ranks of the other journalists. Baerbock intervened. “The line is over there,” she said firmly, so that the press statement could begin. The German correspondent reported that the Russian reporter did not listen to Baerbock’s statement. Instead, he recorded a commentary next to the Green politician. A photo from the German Press Agency shows how the camera was aimed at the Russian a few meters from the press conference.

Rossiya 1 is the first channel of Russian state television that represents the policies of the Putin government. Among others, the well-known propagandist Vladimir Solovyov works for the channel.

The Russian journalist recorded his commentary next to Annalena Baerbock’s press statement. © picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Baerbock’s press statement: Foreign Minister criticises Russian journalists

Baerbock said at the beginning of her statement: “Good day from me too, here at the United Nations General Assembly, the place where the beat of the world is always most clearly felt.” This can be seen “even in such small things as press conferences, that if not everyone is prepared to abide by the rules, the world or even a press statement can get out of sync.” It is all the more important “to come together with those who want to keep this heartbeat alive,” she added, also against the backdrop of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. (dpa/hk)