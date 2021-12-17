Home page politics

Foreign Minister Baerbock was criticized by many Germans for her English on the international stage. On the other hand, she received support and praise from the English.

Munich – Right after taking office, the new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made her first international appearances. It went to Paris, Brussels, Warsaw and finally Stockholm. At press conferences with her counterparts, she passed on important news that also allowed conclusions to be drawn about the foreign policy stance of the Ampel-Bundesregierung.

Apparently, some of them were far less interested in the messages. Rather, they probably focused on the English of the new foreign minister after the meeting with the EU foreign affairs representative Borrell – more precisely the accent. A clear German accent can be heard, but Baerbock’s English was always understandable and clear. Nevertheless, this did not prevent the hail of criticism.

Baerbock: Foreign Minister speaks English – Twitter users put a lot of pressure and criticize Akzent

Phrases like “But the Baerbock also speaks the most German English that I’ve heard for a long time” or “How does she actually speak English? At best, that’s secondary school level. “Some even went a step further and doubted the Foreign Minister’s studies:” You want to tell me that the lady studied two semesters at the London School of Economics and graduated? In England? In English? ”Baerbock’s English is“ foreign shame to the power of ten ”.

Annalena Baerbock (Greens), Foreign Minister, makes a statement (archive picture). © Hannibal Hanschke / dpa

There was nothing tangible that could fall under the category of “foreign shame”, because the Green politician spoke flawless English at the press conference. The fact that, in addition to a grammatically correct and solid appearance, she also had the courage to speak English live in front of the camera at an international event seemed to interest very few. After all, speaking German would have been a natural option for the new Foreign Minister.

The new Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Finance Minister Christian Linder have already appeared in English – also not without an accent, but largely robust. After all, this was also appreciated by some. One Twitter user wrote: “I think it’s great that Lindner, Baerbock and Olaf Scholz are ready to speak English on international occasions. They all do a great job. “

Baerbock speaks English: strong support from a native English speaker – “exceptionally good”

Baerbock, on the other hand, received support from those who undoubtedly had the best command of the English language. English speakers praised the Foreign Minister for her English. They showed no understanding for the criticism of the German public against the Green politician. CNN International-Correspondent Frederik Pleitgen commented on the minister’s English: “It looks to me like exceptionally good English”.

Others described Baerbock’s English as “not perfect, but perfectly understandable”. To transmit your message in a foreign language is “a sign of strength”. In Baerbock’s support, another user challenged the critics to a real English duel. He wants to put their English to the test and expects “flawless” answers from these people.

Be it English or another language – if it is not the mother tongue, an accent is almost always the case, even if it is light. At the press conference with Borrell, the new Federal Foreign Minister managed to get her message across in proper English. The much criticized accent did not affect this – even if part of the German Twitter audience will apparently continue to hold on to the criticism. (bb)