From: Jens Kiffmeier

Incident in the Israel War: Annalena Baerbock’s (Green Party) visit is disrupted by rocket alarms. The minister has to seek protection in a bunker.

Tel Aviv – Shocking moment for the German Foreign Minister: Annalena Baerbock’s (Green Party) visit to Israel was overshadowed by a Hamas rocket attack. After its major attack on Friday (October 13), the pro-Palestinian terrorist organization fired rockets again at the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv and the center of the country. The Green politician, who was on a solidarity visit with a delegation, had to be taken to a shelter during the attack. Two loud explosions were reportedly heard. Apparently the Iron Dome missile defense system had intercepted and destroyed the projectiles.

A rocket hit a residential area in downtown Rehovot near Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported. A woman was injured by shrapnel and taken to the hospital

War in Israel: Rocket alarm overshadows Baerbock’s visit – minister flees to shelter

The war in Israel has been keeping the world in suspense since last weekend. Hundreds of Hamas terrorists crossed the border into Israel on Saturday in a surprise attack and carried out real massacres in the towns near the border. More than a thousand people died in the fighting with the Israeli army – on both sides. Just as many were injured. In addition, 150 hostages were kidnapped, including five Germans. Israel initially responded with air strikes. However, it is expected that a ground offensive will begin in the coming hours. Benjamin Netanyahu’s government called on people in the Palestinian territory to flee.

Shocking moment in the Israel War: During her visit to Tel Aviv, rocket alarms sounded and Annalena Baerbock (Greens) had to seek shelter in a bunker. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The German federal government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) strongly condemns the attack by Hamas and has already assured the Israeli government of full support in the war, including in the form of weapons and ammunition. As a visible sign of solidarity, Baerbock traveled to Israel on Friday. There she spoke to people in the conflict region who had survived the attack. She also met with relatives of those abducted, including the mother of Shani Louk – a young woman with dual citizenship who was attacked and kidnapped by Hamas fighters on Saturday on the sidelines of a Muski festival.

Israel News: Baerbock calls on Hamas to release the hostages

In view of the impending ground offensive, Baerbock appealed to the Islamist Hamas and demanded the release of the hostages kidnapped from Israel. Not only is she hoping for good Israel news as German Foreign Minister, but she is also appealing as a person and mother to Hamas and its allies: “Let these innocent people go, let these innocent little girls go,” the Green politician said at one Meeting with her Israeli colleague Eli Cohen in Israeli Netivot, near the Gaza border.

The Federal Foreign Minister, who recently came under criticism because of German aid money to Hamas, also called on countries such as Qatar and Egypt, which had direct channels and contacts with Hamas, to work for the release of the hostages. According to information from the Foreign Office, there is also a single-digit number of German dual nationals among them. In the evening the Foreign Minister wanted to travel to Egypt for talks

Ground offensive in the Israel war: Baerbock defends action against Hamas

With regard to the ground offensive, Baerbock referred to Israel’s right to defend itself in the war against Israel Hamas, which conducts its attacks from an extensive tunnel system. Israel has the right and duty to free its citizens, said Baerbock. And the country has the right and duty to “defend itself against this brutal, barbaric terror” within the framework of international law. Hamas’ terror does not help any Palestinian child or mother. “This terror is directed against everyone. “Also against the Palestinians themselves. That’s why we all have to call out this terror against humanity with a common voice and condemn it,” added Baerbock. (jkf/with material from dpa)