Current surveys give an idea of ​​who is currently ahead in the race for the Federal Chancellery. Annalena Baerbock lost all in all recently – but not at all.

Munich – When the Greens announced that Annalena Baerbock would run as candidate for chancellor in the federal elections, the party experienced a high-altitude flight. In April and May, the Greens managed to push individual percentage points in front of the Union in polls. But little by little, Armin Laschet (CDU) and Olaf Scholz (SPD) are pulling past the only female candidate.

Annanlena Baerbock (Greens) falls behind Scholz and Laschet in the survey

The ZDF Political Barometer from Friday, June 25th makes this clear: In May, 43 percent of those surveyed thought Annalena Baerbock was suitable for the office. In the latest survey, only 29 percent share this view. Olaf Scholz trust more people to the office. In May it came to 42 percent, in June to 49 percent. Armin Laschet made an even bigger leap. While only 37 percent of those questioned trusted him to be the Chancellor in May, he achieved a figure of 47 percent in June.

The following is suitable for the Federal Chancellery: Armin Laschet (CDU) Olaf Scholz (SPD) Annalena Baerbock (Greens) May 37 percent 42 percent 43 percent June 47 percent 49 percent 29 percent

Although Olaf Scholz is ahead on the question of who is suitable for the Federal Chancellery, Laschet beats the finance minister in a different category. The question “Who would you most like to have as Federal Chancellor?” Answered a majority of 34 percent with Armin Laschet. 26 percent opt ​​for Olaf Scholz, 24 percent for Annalena Baerbock, 16 percent do not yet know.

Baerbock (Greens): The most popular candidate with younger people, the least popular with older people

In the results of the ZDF survey, one thing stands out in particular: Annalena Baerbock is the most popular candidate among the under-30s and the least popular among the over-60s. Armin Laschet and Olaf Scholz, on the other hand, are much more popular with older respondents than younger respondents.

Who would you most like to have in the Federal Chancellery: Armin Laschet (CDU) Olaf Scholz (SPD) Annalena Baerbock (Greens) under 30 years of age 19 percent 14 percent 56 percent over 60 year olds 42 percent 34 percent 11 percent

In the assessment of the ten most important German politicians, all three candidates for chancellor fluctuate around the value 0. On the scale from +5 to -5, Olaf Scholz is just ahead with +1.0. Armin Laschet follows him with +0.4, Annalena Baerbock does a little worse with -0.1. By the way, Angela Merkel leads the list by a long way: it comes to a value of +2.4.

Although some trust both Olaf Scholz and Annalena Baerbock in the position and some would prefer to see her in the Chancellery, many apparently still do not believe in their election victory. Because: 61 percent of those surveyed believe that the CDU and CSU will win the federal election. 9 percent guess the Greens, only 3 percent the SPD, 9 percent others and 18 percent don’t know. Overall, however, most of the respondents do not believe that the choice has been made yet.

Source of the survey values: ZDF Polit Barometer from June 25, 2021