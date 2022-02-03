Home page politics

The latest steps taken by the Malian government have led Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to question the Bundeswehr’s mission in Mali. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

After the Malian government had expelled the French ambassador, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has now criticized the deployment of the Bundeswehr in Mali.

Berlin/Bamako – Around 1,400 German soldiers are currently stationed in Mali – 328 as part of the EU training mission EUTM, 1,170 as part of the UN mission Minusma to stabilize the country.

“We believe there are important goals there that we are working on. Concrete improvements in people’s lives for the people who are threatened by terrorism and marauding gangs there,” tagesschau.de quoted the spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office as saying.

But for several months, doubts have been growing in the federal government as to whether the mission in Mali should be continued. “In view of the recent steps taken by the Malian government, we have to honestly ask ourselves whether the conditions for the success of our joint commitment are still in place. Our commitment is not an end in itself,” said Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock* (Greens) of the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The chairwoman of the defense committee in the Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), told the SZ that it was time to evaluate the operation. “Obviously, you are trying to provoke those countries that you once invited to provide stability, which is also relevant for Europe,” she said. One must now “take a close look” at who wants to get rid of the West.

Mali and EU: The relationship has deteriorated since the military coup

Baerbock’s statement is a reaction to the strong tensions between the military government in Mali and the former colonial power France also involved with troops in the international military operation in Mali* is. The conflict had intensified when Mali expelled the French ambassador Joël Meyer* after which he had to leave the country within 72 hours. The junta had previously declared 100 newly arrived Danish special forces undesirable.

At the beginning of the week it became known that the EU states had imposed travel bans on five members of the Malian junta and frozen their assets. The reason is that the junta had postponed the elections to 2025.

The conflict also had an impact on the Bundeswehr: two weeks ago, a German military plane was denied an overflight. “With regard to our missions, we would of course be happy if we could continue to achieve our goals in Mali. But under the current conditions it is becoming increasingly difficult,” tagesschau.de quoted a spokesman for Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht as saying.

The relationship between the European Union and the military government in Bamako has deteriorated since the military took power in coups in August 2020 and May 2021. At the same time, the junta is apparently getting closer Russia* on. She brought up to 300 mercenaries from the Russian company Wagner into the country. This is said to have close contacts with the Kremlin.

“In the next few days, we will also take up our questions at a high level with the Malian government,” quoted SZ Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. With France, the EU and other partners, there is currently “close coordination” on the missions.

According to its own statements, the Bundeswehr does not have any concrete withdrawal plans. However, the Bundestag must decide by May whether the Bundeswehr mandate for Mali should be extended. (Tanja Koch) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA