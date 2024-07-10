Home page politics

Press Split

Due to international crises, Annalena Baerbock wants to concentrate fully on her role as Foreign Minister – and is not seeking another candidacy for Chancellor.

Washington, DC – In view of the international crises, Annalena Baerbock wants to concentrate fully on her role as Foreign Minister and is not seeking another Green Party candidacy for chancellor. Instead of being tied up in a candidacy for chancellor, she wants to devote her energy fully to her current task, the Green Party politician explained in an interview with the US television station CNN on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

“The world is obviously very different from what it was at the last federal election,” Baerbock said, according to an official translation by the Foreign Office in Berlin. “In light of the Russian war of aggression and now also the dramatic situation in the Middle East, we need more, not less, diplomacy. Otherwise, others will fill the gap,” she added.

Baerbock renounces candidacy for chancellor: “State political responsibility in extreme times”

Baerbock added in the interview conducted by CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour: “Therefore, in these extreme times, state political responsibility as Foreign Minister means for me: instead of being tied up in a candidacy for chancellor, continuing to devote my energy fully to my task of building trust, cooperation and reliable structures – for and with so many partners worldwide and in Europe who rely on them.”

Baerbock: Will do everything to support the Greens

Baerbock, who had agreed with current Vice Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck before the 2021 federal election to run as the Green Party’s candidate for chancellor, also assured: “Of course I will do everything I can in the election campaign to support my party, just as I did last time.”

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) will not run for chancellor again. (Archive photo) © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Habeck is keen to run for chancellor

It has been clear for some time that either Baerbock or Vice Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck would lead the Greens into the next federal election campaign. Habeck’s desire to run has been clear for months, even if he has not said so clearly so far. How could he? After all, there is still Baerbock.

In the spring, those close to the party said they wanted to stick to the candidate nomination procedure agreed two and a half years ago. In September 2022, the board decided that the party base should decide in a primary election if there were several promising candidates.

Greens wanted to avoid deadlock

But they wanted to avoid a deadlock, possibly played out in public. Top Greens always hoped that the two former party leaders would come to an amicable agreement.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

If Baerbock had insisted on running, a power struggle with Habeck would have been almost unavoidable. This raises the question: how much trouble, how much political capital is such a fight worth? And that especially for a party that is currently only polling between 11 and 13 percent?

Baerbock is still young for a politician

At the moment, it seems unlikely that the next chancellor (or the next chancellor) could have a Green Party membership card. But there will be another time after that. And at 43, Baerbock is young for a politician – perhaps that also explains her decision not to run. (dpa)