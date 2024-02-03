Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

Annalena Baerbock wants to promote Ukraine's self-defense. A potential Russian victory is a danger for all NATO states.

Berlin – Almost two years after the Russian attack on Ukraine, the country continues to fight against the Russian aggressor. A victory for Ukraine is important for Europe, as Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) said in an interview. The Ukraine war would also have an impact on NATO, which is preparing more for a conflict with Russia. According to Baerbock, a nuclear deterrent is also necessary for this.

Russian attack on a NATO country? According to Baerbock, the “principle of hope” makes no sense with Putin

When asked whether there was a great risk of a Russian attack on a NATO country, Foreign Minister Baerbock said in an interview with Editorial network Germany (RND) It is clear that one cannot rely on the “principle of hope” when it comes to Russia and Vladimir Putin. That is why the Green politician emphasizes that with “Russia’s chauvinistic imperialism the war has returned to Europe,” which is why “we must be able to defend ourselves.”

This is also why it is important for NATO that Ukraine does not lose the war and that the war does not spread any further. “This also includes ensuring that NATO deterrence remains credible,” said Baerbock. “And that is why it is so essential that we do not abandon Ukraine and continue supplying weapons to Ukraine for self-defense,” she added. “I too wish that the war would finally be over. But stopping our military support would only increase Putin's imperial hunger for land. So endangering ourselves.”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to continue to support Ukraine in the fight against Russia (archive photo). © Bernd Elmenthaler/IMAGO

Baerbock on the risk of an attack from Russia: NATO's eastern flank needs credible deterrence

According to Baerbock, nuclear participation in NATO is essential for European security. Former Federal Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer (Greens) had previously called for a stronger nuclear deterrent in the European Union against Russia.

Baerbock emphasized that NATO is particularly important for Eastern Europe. “That is why we are also strengthening NATO’s eastern flank with the Bundeswehr,” said the Foreign Minister. Germany plans to permanently station troops in Lithuania. The two states want to have the new German combat brigade with almost 5,000 soldiers in the Baltic Republic fully operational by 2027.

Major NATO maneuvers on the eastern flank: Russia reacts with threats

NATO is currently carrying out the large-scale exercise “Steadfast Defender”, in which around 90,000 soldiers are taking part. This is the largest military exercise in Europe since the Cold War. The maneuver, which runs until the end of May, will also take place in the Baltics. The large-scale exercise is a thorn in the side of Russia in particular. A Russian diplomat accused NATO of just looking for an excuse to set up a permanent military corridor at the strategically sensitive Suwalki Gap on the border between Poland and Lithuania.

NATO: The most important combat missions of the defense alliance View photo series

Further allegations came from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. They described the exercise as “provocative”. The exercise also “increases the risk of military incidents and could have tragic consequences for Europe”. Zakharova emphasized that the NATO exercise near the Russian border led to a deliberate escalation. She added that Russia, however, has no intention of attacking NATO countries. (vk)