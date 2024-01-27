AForeign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) met with her Jordanian colleague Ayman al-Safadi for a working meeting against the backdrop of the Gaza war. The conversation in the capital Amman on Saturday focused on the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and the prospects for the period after the war ends. Israelis and Palestinians can only live together peacefully if the security of both sides is “inextricably linked,” Baerbock said, according to the Jordanian news agency Petra.

Al-Safadi said an end to Israel's attacks was central to ending the humanitarian catastrophe in the coastal area. In addition, the international community is obliged to implement the decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague on the Gaza war. The decision demands, among other things, that Israel must allow more humanitarian aid to better protect the civilian population during its military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Baerbock stopped in Jordan on the way back from a three-day trip to East Africa. The relationship between her and al-Safadi is considered trusting.

Germany is currently delivering medicines and medical materials worth 400,000 euros to Jordan for those in need in the Gaza Strip. The regular Bundeswehr flights to the Jordanian military base Al-Asrak are used for this purpose. The Bundeswehr has been taking part in the international operation against the terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) since 2017 and carries out transport tasks and aerial refueling. Jordan then brings the relief supplies to the Jordanian field hospitals in the Gaza Strip. Another project is being planned, it was said.

In addition to the situation of the civilian population in Gaza, the search for a peace solution between Israel and the Palestinians is likely to play a role in Baerbock's conversation with al-Safadi. The minister is in favor of a two-state solution, according to which an independent, democratic and demilitarized Palestinian state should exist peacefully alongside Israel.







Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, recently expressed his strict opposition to such a solution after the end of the Gaza war. The Islamist Hamas is also against a two-state solution and aims to create a Palestinian state in the entire area west of the Jordan. Hamas wants to destroy the state of Israel.