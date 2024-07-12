German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will travel to Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire next week for talks on migration, an official source said.

A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin said on Friday that the two countries are important for the stability of the region and are key economic partners for Germany.

Baerbock is accompanied by business representatives on her visit, with migration and renewable energy likely to be on the agenda.

Baerbock will meet her Senegalese counterpart Yassine Fall as well as newly elected Senegalese President Bassiro Dioumaye Faye in the capital Dakar next Monday.

The German minister will also hold talks with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and Foreign Minister Kakou Houaga Leon Adoum in the country’s administrative capital, Abidjan, next Tuesday.

Baerbock’s visit to the two countries comes amid a wave of migration by boat from the Atlantic coast of Senegal towards the Spanish islands.

Some 19,000 migrants, mostly from West Africa, arrived on the islands in the first six months of 2024, a 167 percent increase on the same period the previous year, according to government figures.