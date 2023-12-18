bDuring her visit to Rwanda, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) rejected calls for asylum procedures to be outsourced from Europe. Baerbock said on Monday in Kigali that she was “a bit surprised” that “conservative politicians in particular” were calling for the Rwanda model to be adopted in asylum policy based on the British model.

These are “theoretical discussions” that distract from the actual task – the implementation of a common European asylum policy, criticized Baerbock. The debate about the Rwanda model in Germany is being driven forward by those who “apparently do not want to find solutions in reality and practice”.

“Rwanda is ready to work with any partner”

After the meeting with Baerbock, Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta appeared open to expanding asylum cooperation, which had previously been limited to Great Britain, to other countries. When asked whether Rwanda would be willing to engage in such cooperation with Germany, Biruta said: “Rwanda is ready to work with any partner to solve the global migration crisis.”

The Union interior expert Alexander Throm (CDU) had asked Baerbock to explore the possibilities of asylum cooperation in Rwanda. “Rwanda would be a possible partner for us, where asylum procedures could be carried out outside Europe,” said the domestic policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group to the AFP news agency. During her talks in Rwanda, Baerbock should address the fact that Germany is examining such a third-country solution.







Throm recalled that the federal government “expressly agreed to examine such a third-country solution” at the federal-state summit in November. Asylum procedures in third countries are “an important instrument for reducing the incentive for irregular migration to Europe”. Baerbock's visit to Rwanda on Monday “would now be an opportunity for the minister to contribute something to solving the migration crisis instead of always just preventing it.”

Rwanda recently concluded an agreement with Great Britain: In order to deter migrants, the British government wants to send irregular arrivals to the African country in the future without examining their asylum applications. There are no plans to return to Great Britain. Rwanda should be paid for the admission. However, due to judicial intervention, no transfer to Rwanda has yet taken place. Critics see a violation of international law.