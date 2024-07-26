Home page politics

From: Christian Nemeth

Press Split

Annalena Baerbock harshly criticizes Belarus for the death sentence against a German. She promises to exhaust all diplomatic means.

Berlin/Minsk – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has condemned the actions of the authorities in Belarus in connection with the death row inmate German Rico K. sharply criticized. “It is unbearable how the Belarusian regime has humiliated a German citizen on television,” said the Green politician, according to the German Press Agency on the sidelines of her summer trip to Hamburg in front of journalists. The German who was seen in the video had accused the federal government of doing nothing to save him.

Foreign Minister Baerbock sharply criticises Belarus – because of imprisoned Germans

The Foreign Office is in “close contact, not only with the person concerned, not only with the family,” via the German embassy on site, but is also providing K. with consular support as best as possible, Baerbock added. “We must do everything we can to ensure that his rights are protected and remain protected.”

Annalena Baerbock wants to use all diplomatic means to support the German sentenced to death in Belarus. © IMAGO/Sebastian Rau

The death penalty has been abolished and banned in Europe, Baerbock stressed. “There are clear rules for dealing with foreign nationals, and we are doing everything we can to provide the best possible support to German nationals.”

Because of German prisoners in Belarus: Many questions about broadcast video

In a video broadcast by state television on Thursday, the German man sentenced to death begs the ruler Alexander Lukashenko for mercy. According to the authorities in Minsk, he was convicted of, among other things, terrorism on behalf of the Ukrainian secret service. “I plead guilty, definitely,” he says in the recording.

Some of his statements in German can be heard clearly between the Russian translation. According to the Foreign Office, there are considerable questions as to the circumstances under which the video was made.

Authoritarian Belarus is the last country in Europe to still carry out the death penalty, namely by shooting in the back of the neck. The German was sentenced to death in June. However, the verdict was only made known a month later by civil rights organizations. The Foreign Ministry in Minsk had made suggestions to Berlin on how to resolve the situation. There was speculation that Belarus, which is allied with Russia, might be looking for a prisoner exchange. The German government did not comment on this.

On the way to Europe: The EU’s accession candidates View photo gallery

German sentenced to death is said to be partly responsible for explosion, according to Belarus

Already at the time of his arrest it was suspected that the German may have been lured into a trap. The Mirror reported, citing the Belarusian exile organization Belpol, that the man was captured after an explosion on a railway track near Minsk, along with two Belarusians.

He is currently accused of being active for the Belarusian Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, which is fighting on the Ukrainian side. He is also accused of being involved in the explosion. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, numerous people in Russia and Belarus have been arrested on suspicion of being Ukrainian agents or saboteurs paid by Kiev. (dpa/chnnn)