The previous Greenpeace International Managing Director Jennifer Morgan is to work in the Federal Foreign Office as a special representative for international climate policy. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

Foreign Minister Baerbock is expanding her climate team. Greenpeace boss Morgan will in future be responsible for international climate policy at the Federal Foreign Office.

Munich – Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is bringing, according to a report by the mirror the previous head of Greenpeace International, Jennifer Morgan, as special representative for international climate policy at the Federal Foreign Office.

The US environmental activist and climate expert should initially become special representative for international climate policy. The Federal Cabinet should decide on this on Wednesday. According to the report, 55-year-old Morgan will later become State Secretary at the Federal Foreign Office.

In order to become a civil servant, however, she must first acquire German citizenship. A corresponding application from the US citizen is already being processed. Baerbock wants to present the personnel at a press conference on Wednesday. Morgan and the minister are well known to each other from numerous international climate meetings. (afp)