Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (r) commented on a suggestion made by her British counterpart David Cameron. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

In a ring swap, Germany could give Taurus cruise missiles to Great Britain – and London in turn could deliver missiles to Ukraine. The Foreign Minister does not rule out such an approach.

Berlin – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is open to her British colleague David Cameron's proposal to provide Ukraine with new cruise missiles through a ring exchange. “That would be an option,” said the Green politician on the ARD program “Caren Miosga”. She pointed out that such a ring exchange had already taken place with other material.

In an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung, Cameron expressed his intention to “work closely with our German partners to help Ukraine.” Cameron also believes an exchange of rings is possible, which could allay the concerns of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). Scholz rejects the delivery of the Taurus missiles with a range of 500 kilometers to Ukraine because he fears that this could drag Germany into the war.

In an exchange of rings, Germany could give Taurus cruise missiles to Great Britain – and London, in turn, could deliver further Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. Scholz had already resorted to barter as an indirect variant of military aid at the beginning of the Ukraine war, when he did not yet want to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

Baerbock made it clear that she would support Taurus deliveries. She had already said very clearly in the summer that Ukraine needed extensive weapons systems with a view to the mine belt in the east of the country, she emphasized and, when asked, added: “in brackets: also Taurus”. This also included, for example, rocket launchers and self-propelled howitzers that Germany had already delivered. This question has actually already been discussed. dpa