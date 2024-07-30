Home page politics

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Will Germany soon be deporting people to Afghanistan and Syria again? Annalena Baerbock is skeptical about Scholz’s proposal – and wants a different approach.

Berlin – “We must finally deport people on a large scale,” announced Chancellor Olaf Scholz in October 2023. Mirror Little has happened in this direction since then. However, the SPD politician recently affirmed his commitment to the statement after the knife attack in Mannheim, in which a young police officer was killed. They also want to make it possible to deport criminals to Syria and Afghanistan again – the Union has been calling for this for a long time. However, opinions within the government are very divided on this.

The Foreign Office refers to a report by the Picture on Sunday According to a confidential assessment of the situation, there are major security problems in Syria. Fighting is continuing in all parts of the country, and there are credible reports of some of the most serious human rights violations, including torture and executions, which have also affected returnees in the past, it says. Therefore, the United Nations – which is present in Syria – continues to assess “that the conditions for the safe return of refugees are not in place.”

Deportations to Afghanistan? Annalena Baerbock is skeptical after Scholz’s proposal. © dpa | Fabian Strauch

Will Germany soon deport people to Afghanistan? Scholz’s initiative meets with scepticism in its own government

Nevertheless, Scholz is initially sticking to the line, and recently spoke at his summer press conference of imminent decisions on the subject of deportations. “I have said publicly that we will carry out deportations, particularly of criminals to Afghanistan, but also to other countries such as Syria, and we are preparing for this to actually happen.” He continued: “(But) we are working very precisely to ensure that you will soon be able to report on deportations that have actually been carried out to Afghanistan, for example.”

Announcements that have now also drawn the attention of the head of the Foreign Office. Green politician Annalena Baerbock is still skeptical of the Chancellor’s plan. “I believe that, especially in such uncertain times, it is not a contribution to security to promise things that you then no longer know quite how you can actually keep the next day,” the Foreign Minister said on Friday at an event organized by the Time in Hamburg. She avoided mentioning Scholz specifically, but the direction seemed clear.

Deportations to Syria and Afghanistan: Baerbock calls for parallel approach

Baerbock, who probably does not want to run for chancellor for the Greens in 2025, now explained in an interview with World on the subject of deportations. She too has “made it clear again and again that we have to bring back serious criminals, that we have to bring criminals back after they have served their sentence,” Baerbock clarifies, but also stresses: “At the same time, this is not trivial.”

Baerbock advocates a parallel approach in her own country. When it comes to deportations to countries like Afghanistan, where an “Islamist terror regime reigns,” one must also work on how to “provide the best possible protection in Germany, for example with regard to monitoring dangerous individuals.” These things must be addressed in parallel. She also has an answer to the SPD’s toxic advice to simply take a vacation instead of causing unrest: “There are certain issues that don’t take a break.”

However, the Foreign Minister recently had to take an involuntary break from a planned trip. Baerbock’s meeting in Hungary was cancelled at short notice – and this in the middle of a time when half of the EU is angry with its president, Viktor Orban. (dpa/hafner)