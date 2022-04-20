Home page politics

Split

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis90/Die Grünen) next to Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock traveled to the Baltic States. In Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania she exchanged views on the Ukraine war and the threat posed by Putin.

Ukraine conflict*: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock* makes Putin before trip to the Baltic clear message: “Will defend every square inch”

The Green politician consults with her counterparts during her three-day trip Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to the Ukraine war.

to the Ukraine war. Baerbock has the NATO partners in advance stronger support assured.

Update from April 20, 12:24 p.m.: Foreign Minister Baerbock’s press conference in Riga has ended.

Baerbock NOW live: Cancellation of delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine – “There is nothing”

Update from April 20, 12:17 p.m.: Annalena Baerbock’s statement is now complete. Now it’s time for journalists’ questions. The German foreign minister is asked about deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine. According to the Bundeswehr, it can no longer deliver anything from its own stocks, which is why Ukraine can use stocks from the armaments industry, says Baerbock, explaining Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s weapons plans. Germany also wants to support Ukraine in the near future by training and maintaining artillery.

The delivery of armored vehicles is “not taboo”, but there is nothing in Germany that can be delivered in the short term*. That is why an “exchange of rings” was agreed with European partners. These would deliver available tanks of Russian design, Germany would then provide replacements there.

Baerbock NOW speaks live in Riga: “NATO Article 5 applies without ifs and buts”

Update from April 20, 12:11 p.m.: Ukraine must continue to be supported in the fight against Putin, said Baerbock. “We will defend peace, sovereignty and freedom and NATO will defend its alliance territory and protect every corner together.” NATO Article 5* applies “without ifs and buts”.

Especially in the Baltic States, Russian propaganda and Putin’s information war must be undermined – but not through counter-propaganda, but through a pluralistic opinion. She therefore wanted to find out more about freedom of the media and freedom of expression during her trip.

Baerbock NOW live in Riga: She addresses “fatal dependency” on Putin

Update from April 20, 12:07 p.m.: Now Annalena Baerbock speaks. The trip to the Baltics is very important because the security of Europe is inextricably linked to the security of the Baltics, she says. “Since February 24th, we Europeans have been living in a new reality.” A brutal war was raging just a few hours’ drive away. There has been a lot of talk about further sanctions against Russia. For Germany, it is an effort to free itself from the “fatal energy dependency” on Russia. But you will go the way of complete exit and work on it every day.

Update from April 20, 12:05 p.m: According to Latvia’s Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, the establishment of NATO in the Baltic States was also discussed. The territory must be defended by all means. “One must clearly define Russia as one of the threats to peace and stability worldwide.” China’s role must also be addressed. NATO’s open-door policy must be underlined, he says, with regard to the possible NATO membership of Finland and Sweden. He will be the first to agree.

Update from April 20, 11:59 a.m.: The press conference starts ten minutes late. Latvia’s Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics will speak first. He spoke to Baerbock about sanctions against Russia and how energy dependence on Russia can be reduced. “This is about a war,” said Rinkevics. Much has been done to support Ukraine, but the needs are greater. The military support must be continued, he agreed with Baerbock. Everything must be done to ensure that Ukraine can withstand Russian aggression.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is welcomed by Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics. © Gints Ivuskans/afp

Update from April 20, 11:50 a.m.: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is now giving a press conference in Riga with Latvia’s Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics. At the start of her three-day Baltic trip, Baerbock discussed the Ukraine war and a possible threat to the Baltic states from Russia with her counterpart.

Baerbock NOW speaks live in Riga – after the shock of an accident on the way there

Update from April 20, 11:40 a.m.: Shocking moment during Foreign Minister Baerbock’s visit to Latvia: On the way from the airport to the city center of the capital Riga, there was a rear-end collision in the column of the Green politician on Tuesday. The two minibuses occupied by journalists were affected. According to the delegation, no one was injured. However, one bus was so badly damaged that it could not continue its journey. The column had come to a halt in heavy traffic. As a result, the first press bus ran into a vehicle belonging to the delegation. The following vehicle was also unable to brake in time. The minister’s car was not affected.

Baerbock makes a clear announcement to Putin before his next trip: “We will defend every square centimeter”

Berlin – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock* has promised the Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania that she will give them more support in view of the Ukraine war*. “We are ready to do even more to ensure the safety of our partners,” said the Baerbock on Wednesday before its departure three-day trip to the Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.

Baerbock did not give any details, but emphasized: “In an emergency, we will defend every square inch of our common alliance territory.” The Bundeswehr already has the leading role in the NATO presence in Lithuania.

Baerbock wants to meet her counterpart Edgars Rinkevics in the Latvian capital Riga. A meeting with Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins is also planned. In the afternoon, the minister will take part in consultations with Rinkevic’s three Baltic foreign ministers, Eva-Maria Liimets (Estonia) and Gabrielius Landsbergis (Lithuania).

According to the Federal Foreign Office, the talks will focus on the reaction of the EU, NATO and the international community to the Ukraine war. The minister has already spoken out in favor of to support Ukraine with heavy weapons. Chancellor Olaf Scholz* (SPD) is accused of hesitating too much on this topic and only making vague statements.

Baerbock because of the Ukraine war in the Baltic States: “Germany takes the new realities into account”

Annalena Baerbock said she wanted to make it clear on her journey: “Germany takes the new realities into account, with all consistency.” The federal government is resolutely supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia in its fight for survival, with weapons, financial support and other tough sanctions against the power base of Russian President Vladimir Putin*. In addition, you strengthen your own defensiveness and make your contribution to the reorientation of security in Europe. “So that our partners can rely on Germany,” stressed Baerbock.

Baerbock on the Ukraine war in the Baltics: “Putin has destroyed security architecture”

The minister explained that Germany could learn a lot from Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania about defensiveness. For years, the Baltic States have been investing in energy security, IT infrastructure, media resilience and defense capabilities. In the Baltic States, people have been looking intensely and with concern towards Russia for years. “I would like to listen carefully to your experiences and insights,” emphasized the minister.

Baerbock accused Putin of not taking human life or international law into account* or the life and development opportunities of his own people. “He has that too large parts of the European security architecture have been reduced to rubblewhich we have built on over the past decades and which was also a guarantee of security, especially for our Eastern European friends”.

Baerbock because of the Ukraine war in the Baltic States: a visit to the NATO center is planned

The first stop on Annalena Baerbock’s trip is the Latvian capital Riga on Wednesday. After a meeting with Latvia’s Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, a press conference is planned at around 11:40 a.m. (CEST). In the afternoon, Baerbock will have a conversation with all three of his Baltic counterparts. A meeting with the Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and a visit to the NATO Center of Excellence for Strategic Communications are also planned. (dpa / AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.