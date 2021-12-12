Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Olaf Scholz has a delicate mission to complete in Poland. When it comes to Nord Stream, the Chancellor remains cool – his Foreign Minister says something different.

Warsaw / Berlin – The new Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had a difficult appointment on Sunday: He was a guest in Poland. There was no shortage of issues ranging from the rule of law to reparation claims to the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline. In addition, Scholz and his host, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, exchanged views on the situation in Belarus.

Chancellor Scholz: Poland warns of “utopia” – no open conflict over the rule of law, but trouble over Nord Stream

At the meeting, clear differences of opinion between the two governments became apparent. Scholz and Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki nevertheless made an emphatic commitment to German-Polish friendship after their conversation on Sunday evening in Warsaw. “The point is that we continue to deepen this relationship,” said Scholz. In view of the change of government in Berlin, Morawiecki spoke of a “new chapter” in bilateral relations.

Morawiecki, however, clearly criticized the goal agreed in the coalition agreement of the Ampel parties to develop the EU into a “federal state”: In Polish ears, this vision sounds like “bureaucratic centralism – that is utopia and dangerous”. He was also skeptical about the plans of the new federal government for better climate protection – in this context Morawiecki referred to the already rising energy prices.

After the interview with Morawiecki, Scholz also addressed the dispute between the EU Commission and Poland over the Polish judicial reforms. His government would be happy if the talks between Warsaw and Brussels could “soon lead to a good and pragmatic solution,” said the SPD politician. The restructuring of the Polish judiciary by the right-wing nationalist government is also of great concern to the new federal government. However, Scholz avoided open criticism on the subject of the rule of law. But there was a crunch on the subject of Nord Stream.

Nord Stream 2 remains a bone of contention: Poland warns, Scholz evades – but Baerbock sends different signals

Morawiecki called, among other things, to prevent the commissioning of Nord Stream 2. The project will increase the Kremlin’s ability to put pressure on the EU and to tighten the “political and energetic noose” around Ukraine, Morawiecki said on Sunday after his conversation with Scholz. “The best solution would be if Nord Stream 2 was not allowed to go into operation.” With regard to Nord Stream 2, Scholz affirmed that Germany would continue to be responsible for Ukraine’s gas transit business in the future. Ukraine will also be supported in the expansion of renewable energies. Scholz did not respond to Morawiecki’s request to stop the commissioning of the pipeline.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) expressed herself differently – albeit mainly with reference to formalities and international agreements: She currently sees no basis for a final approval for Nord Stream 2. The pipeline does not meet the requirements of European energy law and there are also security issues Still unexplained, said Baerbock on Sunday in the ZDF “heute journal”. In addition, it is clear “that this pipeline could no longer go online in the event of further escalations”. That was still agreed between the old federal government and the US government.

“We are currently in the phase where we want to do everything together to ensure that talks can take place again, because talks are the best and safest way to ensure that there is no further escalation,” said Baerbock. With regard to the conflict in Ukraine, the minister emphasized that recognition of the “sovereignty of Ukraine would remain the basis for all actions and for all talks” with Russia. Nevertheless, the “door is always open at all times”. That is why the G7 countries would try to return to the negotiating table with Russia in the so-called Normandy format.

Belarus crisis topic for Scholz in Poland: Lukashenko’s approach “inhuman”

There was agreement on another point: Scholz assured the Polish government of support in the dispute over the refugees in the border area with Belarus. The approach of the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko is “inhuman and we have a common task to reject it,” said Scholz on Sunday in Warsaw at a meeting with the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Germany wants to act in solidarity with Poland against this inappropriate way of a “hybrid warfare”.

The EU accuses Lukashenko of having purposefully smuggled refugees to the border. However, there is also criticism of the EU’s concrete action in the conflict. Morawiecki spoke on Sunday of more than 100 attempts to cross the border.

At the meeting with Scholz, the Polish Prime Minister also mentioned the debate on German reparations. His government wants Germany to enter into talks with Poland about reparation for damage from World War II. At the joint press conference, Morawiecki referred to the “great suffering” that Germany had brought on Poland.

However, the federal government sees no legal basis for additional claims from Poland. She argues, among other things, that the communist Polish leadership had declared in 1953 that it would renounce German reparations. Scholz took up this argument in Warsaw. He added that German history was “one more reason that Germany is ready and willing to make very large contributions to the financing of the European budget”. (dpa / fn / AFP)