Annalena Baerbock and Cem Özedmir reported additional income late. The Greens now have a credibility problem. Much is at stake.

Hamburg – The debate about the late reporting of additional income is now causing great displeasure among the Greens, even within the party. Former Bundestag parliamentary group deputy Hans-Christian Ströbele expressed concern that Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock and former party leader Cem Özdemir did not immediately report their special payments and bonuses to the Bundestag. “We need full transparency”, demanded Ströbele in an interview with the news magazine “Der Spiegel”.

A lot is at stake for the Greens. Baerbock wants to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in the federal election in September. The 40-year-old last scourged the CDU in the mask affair for a lack of transparency in March of this year. At the same time, however, the party apparently examined its own financial conduct, as a report by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de shows. For the green top politician, who, like her party, asserts high moral standards, now a credibility problem arises. To what extent the Greens have violated law or morality, you can find here in the analysis*.