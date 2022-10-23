Straight

Álex Baena, Villarreal midfielder, was sent off for a double yellow card in the match against Almería, in a much-discussed decision. The player had scored the equalizer and wanted to dedicate it to José Manuel Llaneza, vice president of the club who died last Thursday at the age of 74, a victim of leukaemia. Baena has lifted his game shirt to show one that he was wearing under him with the motto: “Thank you for everything Llaneza”.

two Rulli, Chukwueze (Trigueros, min. 62), Álex Baena, Pau Torres, Albiol, Mandi (Kiko Femenía, min. 45), Mojica, Morales (Arnaut Danjuma, min. 86), Parejo, Alberto Moreno (Nicolas Jackson, min. . 45) and Coquelin (Yeremy Pino, min. 86) 1 Lucas Robertone (Arnau Martínez, min. 78), Pacheco, Leo Baptistao (Embarba, min. 54), Gonzalo Melero (Lazaro, min. 86), Rodrigo Ely, El Bilal Toure (Ramazani, min. 86), Akieme, Eguaras (César De la Hoz, min. 78), Well, Chumi and Kaiky goals 0-1 min. 30: Gonzalo Melero. 1-1 min. 55: Alex Baena. 2-1 min. 94: Nicholas Jackson. See also Real Valladolid has promotion in its hand Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea Yellow cards Alberto Moreno (min. 6), Álex Baena (min. 49), Pau Torres (min. 57) and Akieme (min. 60) red cards Manu Morlanes (min. 58)

The match official, De Burgos Bengoetxea, showed Baena the second yellow card for the gesture, in the face of protests by the player and his teammates, who pointed out that he had not taken off the garment, but had only lifted it to show the reminder message to the manager.

According to the football regulations published by the IFAB, players must be cautioned in celebration of a goal for the following reasons: “excessive time wasting; climbing perimeter fences or getting too close to spectators causing safety issues; act provocatively or emotionally; cover your head or face with a mask or similar items; or take off the shirt or cover your head with it.”

