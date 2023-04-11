The Villarreal footballer Álex Baena has assured this Monday through a message published on his Twitter account that the version spread by the entourage of Madrid player Fede Valverde about his alleged reasons for attacking him on Saturday after his match at the Bernabéu is false: “ After the event, some statements allegedly made by his entourage came to light, in the [sic] who was said to have wished for the pain of a relative. Since then, and how could it be otherwise, no evidence has been published to prove the facts that are imputed to me”.

After Real Madrid-Villarreal, Valverde waited for Baena in the Bernabéu car park and attacked him. The circle close to the footballer told in the following hours that the attack had its origin in a comment by groguet in the Copa del Rey match between the two teams on January 19 at La Cerámica. According to this version, after kicking him, he yelled at her: “Cry now, your son will not be born.”

The Villarreal footballer denied it on Monday: “A misfortune was used to justify the attack and there are lies that hurt more than blows. The damage that is being done to my family is irreparable and unjustifiable: threats, insults and even private messages wishing the death of my family”.

Baena filed a complaint against Valverde with the National Police this Sunday: “Let justice do its job,” it says in the text. “Now my only goal is to focus on my profession and help my club achieve its goals.”

