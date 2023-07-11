The UK placed an order for the production of 155 mm shells and other ammunition from Europe’s largest defense company BAE Systems. The parties signed a contract for 280 million pounds ($360 million), reported on July 10 Financial Times.

According to the publication, this step will allow England to increase the volume of ammunition production eight times, and subject to certain conditions, the amount of the deal with the company may increase to $514 million.

According to the plan, the launch of BAE Systems production will help Ukraine solve the problem of an insufficient number of shells.

Earlier, on July 11, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson raised the issue of the shortage of weapons during a speech on the Youtube channel Judging Freedom. He believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be defeated in the winter of 2024, because the allies will no longer be able to supply weapons in sufficient quantities. According to the expert, soon America will not be able to produce enough shells for Ukraine.

The day before, Nabila Massrali, a spokeswoman for the European Union’s foreign service (EU), at a briefing in Brussels, said that the European Commission (EC) is not against the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine. She stressed that this decision is an internal affair of the countries supplying ammunition, and Ukraine itself.

The United States approved sending cluster munitions as aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) on July 7.

Western states have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made after the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.