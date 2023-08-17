from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/17/2023 – 12:54

British military equipment maker BAE Systems has announced it will buy US company Ball Aerospace from Ball Corporation for around $5.55 billion.

BAE said it expects to complete the acquisition of the aerospace company in the first half of 2024, with an early tax credit bringing the “economic consideration underlying the deal” to $4.8 billion.

The proposed deal will be funded by a combination of new external debt and existing cash resources, he added. Colorado-based Ball Aerospace supplies spacecraft, mission payloads, optics and antenna systems, and counts the US Department of Defense and civilian space agencies among its customers.

It has more than 5,200 employees, more than 60% of whom have US security clearances. The deal is “well positioned to capture expected increases in demand for missiles and munitions,” BAE noted in a press release announcing the acquisition.

“The strategic and financial rationale is compelling as we continue to focus on high priority areas of defense and intelligence spending,” said BAE Systems Chief Executive Charles Woodburn. Earlier this month, BAE announced a record order book and a 57% jump in net profits for the first half of the year as government spending on defense surges amid the war in Ukraine.