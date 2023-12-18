The 2022 balance sheet of St. Moritz Estates closed with a loss of over 5.2 million euros

The great winter season has just begun St. Moritz, one of the most exclusive and well-known mountain resorts in the world, located in the Engadine, in the Swiss canton of Grisons. The most famous hotel in St. Moritz is the Badrutt's Palace built in 1896 by Casper Badrutt, creator of winter tourism in the mountain resort, which has been handed down for 5 generations and is still controlled by the Badrutt family. And just a few weeks ago a Italian financier important drew the line on his fourth year of significant minority investment in the historic hotel alongside the founding family, an investment that is however proving to be effective constant source of losses.



We are talking about Raffaele Mincioneborn in Pomezia in 1965 (and convicted a few days ago of embezzlement by the Vatican court in the trial of Cardinal Angelo Becchi) at the head of Wrm Groupwhich in the summer of 2019 through its Luxembourg company St. Moritz Estates (controlled by Time and Life also based in the Grand Duchy) acquired 33.175% of Badrutt's Palace Hotel AGa Swiss company that owns the hotel and also the shops adjacent to the hotel in the exclusive Via Serlas, the historic Chesa Veglia restaurant (dated 1658), a residential complex in front of the structure and other valuable properties in the mountain resort.

The 2022 balance sheet of St. Moritz Estates closed with a loss of over 5.2 million eurosworse than that of 3.7 million in the previous year which was added to the 8.6 million deficit accumulated in recent years and not repaid, thus bringing the net equity into negative by almost 14 million. The stake in the Badrutts' Swiss company, however, remained unchanged in book value at 21.5 million.

Born under the sign of Belle Époque, with its over 120 years of history, Badrutt's Palace has hosted some of the most famous cinema and entertainment personalities in the world, alongside bankers and industrialists. Mincione, who today lives in Silvaplana, a stone's throw from St. Moritz, is among other things 49% shareholder of Conad.

