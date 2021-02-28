The United Arab Emirates University announced that a group of its professors and students won first places in several local awards early this year, confirming its vision of leadership and continuous learning, and its work to prepare distinguished students in their fields of specialization.

Badriya Nasser Al-Junaibi, Department of Media and Creative Industries, won the Emirates Prize 2020 for the best citizen university doctor in the third session – categories of distinction medals, in the category of higher education – the Ministry of Education, after which it was honored by the Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, Dr. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, for this. Distinguished win.

Al-Junaibi’s march includes many remarkable stations, the most prominent of which is the publication of 91 scientific papers that dealt with current societal issues.

Al-Junaibi told Emirates Today that she applied for the award last year when it was announced, and her candidacy file was subject to evaluation by an objective committee made up of qualified academics.

She explained that the university professor’s award is evaluated on three main areas: teaching, scientific research, and community service.

She added, “I got the students’ evaluation, which amounted to 4.70 out of a total of 5 points, which is a rate that I cherish very much. “

Al-Junaibi indicated that in the field of scientific research, she published 58 scientific papers in international scientific journals, in which she focused on important topics, such as social networks and their impact on society, and the impact of modern means of communication on youth.

She has presented 33 scientific papers in many international conferences in Europe, America and Asia.

She also supervised the publication of 14 scientific papers for her undergraduate and doctoral students, and she presented many workshops on modern techniques and methods of teaching, which had a great impact on developing and stimulating creativity, analysis and discovery among students.

Among the university’s winners, student Laith Essam Sobhi – in the Accounting Department of the College of Business and Economics, who won the Best Bachelor’s Award for the Emirates Prize 2020, and Fatima Muhammad Saeed Al Shehhi – from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences – won the first place in the Distinguished Student Category, in the Sheikh Mohammed Award Bin Khaled Al Nahyan for Generations, and her colleague from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Muhammad Ali Al-Ahbabi, won second place in the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Prize for Generations in the same category.





