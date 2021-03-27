Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah)

The “Badri Academy for Knowledge and Capacity Building”, the educational arm of the Nama Foundation for the Advancement of Women, launched the first session of the “Badri Entrepreneurship 2021” program, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy, local and international academic institutions and specialized local institutions, with the aim of developing the knowledge and entrepreneurial skills of female affiliates. The list and aspiring entrepreneurs in the United Arab Emirates through a set of necessary tools, practices and frameworks, which will be provided to them according to a comprehensive and integrated educational curriculum over a period of seven months to transform their ideas in the world of entrepreneurship into a tangible reality.

This came in the recent virtual press conference organized by the Academy, remotely through the digital communication program (Zoom), in the presence and participation of Reem Bin Karam, Director of the Nama Foundation for the Advancement of Women, and a number of representatives of partner bodies and institutions.

The Academy has set a number of conditions for enrollment in the program, which accommodates between 25 to 30 female affiliates, namely that the female member must be Emirati or resident in the country, and not be less than 21 years old, and have an entrepreneurial idea, provided that she is committed to attending the entire program virtually through the platform Zoom », and participate in field visits in attendance, in addition to her proficiency in the English language and her general secondary educational attainment and above. The registration process continues during the period between March 24 and April 24, 2021, and the program will start on May 14 next.

Reem Bin Karam, Director of the Nama Foundation for the Advancement of Women, emphasized in her speech during the conference that encouraging and supporting women entrepreneurs begins with empowering them with knowledge, increasing their experiences in the labor market, and expanding their capabilities and skills to overcome challenges and turn them into opportunities.

In turn, Dr. Mona Al Ali, Director of the Badri Academy for Knowledge and Capacity Building, said: “Over the past years, the Academy has worked to qualify and build a new generation of female entrepreneurs in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE, to take an active role in the economy of the emirate and the state, and to provide new job opportunities. It would achieve dreams and ambitions on the ground ».

Azza bin Sulaiman, Director of the National Program for Small and Medium Enterprises and Enterprises of the Ministry of Economy, said: The existence of an academy for knowledge and capacity building like Badri is not strange to the Nama Foundation for the Advancement of Women. In refining the capabilities of the beneficiaries of the Academy.