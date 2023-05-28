Badr Hari (38) makes his final comeback in the ring at Glory. On September 9, the kickboxing organization is organizing an event in Paris in which Hari will lead the show, in a fight with James McSweeney (42). The winner qualifies for the big eight-man tournament in December, the Glory Grand Prix.

Hari considered retiring in October last year after losing to Alistair Overeem, a result that was later converted to ‘no contest’ after Overeem had delivered a positive pee. It soon became apparent that The Golden Boy was not quite done with kickboxing after all. With his match against McSweeney he gets another chance at his first Glory victory, after four losses (against Rico Verhoeven twice and Arek Wrzosek) and three ‘no contests’ (Overeem, Wrzosek and Hesdy Gerges).

Hari’s return was announced tonight at Glory 86 in Essen. Yesterday, the organization also made it official that Hari and Verhoeven are facing each other as trainers of young kickboxing talent, for a program on Videoland. That concept is based on Dana White’s Contender Series in the UFC in the United States. See also Bertelsmann decision: historians examine Henri Nannen's story

Hari can therefore qualify for the Glory Grand Prix. Tariq Osaro is the first confirmed participant for that half-million dollar tournament.

