with videoThe Golden Boy hasn’t shined for a while now. It has been eight years since Badr Hari achieved his last kickboxing victory. Since then, disappointments have piled up for the Moroccan, who finally hopes to cheer again tonight after his match against James McSweeney. An overview of Badr Hari’s last battles.
Jeffrey van der Maten
