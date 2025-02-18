Paula Badosa won the Belgian Elise Mertens in two sets by 6-2 and 6-1 in just one hour and 13 minutes and qualified for the round of 16 of the WTA Dubai, where he will seek to qualify for rooms with the number seven of the Classification, Elena Rybakina, who comes from winning the Japanese Moyuka Uchijima by 6-3 and 6-3.

The final seventeencies was a simple step for Badosa. The Spanish tennis player faced the number 31 of the classification of the WTA, in a meeting that was given for the first time between these two.

Badasa

Two breaks in the first set

Badosa started with a good game, being superior to his rival, and knew how to close, making the difference with a 6-2 in which Mertens was able to sign two breaks in his favor. The second remained in the same dynamic, the Spanish did not lower the rhythm and continued with the same game of the first set to impose itself with a blunt 6-1.

The Catalan, who is now ninth in the classification of the WTA, will have more complicated in the next round, where he will face Elena Rybakina who occupies the seventh position. This duel will be the eighth among the two tennis players who faced each other, where Rybakina managed to win the last two games against the Spanish.

The match will take place on Wednesday, February 19 against the Kazaja, Wimbledon champion in 2022.