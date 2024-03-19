The Spanish Paula Badosa She is shocked by the situation experienced by her friend and next rival at the Miami Open, Aryna Sabalenka, whose boyfriend died on Monday.

Badosa defeated Simona Halep in the first round of the tournament this Tuesday and will have to face the Belarusian, who remains registered in the competition despite the death of her boyfriend, the former NHL ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov.

The Spanish woman is a very close friend of Sabalenka, and that is why she is moved by the situation she is experiencing. In addition, she acknowledged that it will be an uncomfortable match for her.

“I don't want to talk about it. But of course (I talked to her). She's one of my best friends. Yesterday I talked to her for a long time, this morning the same thing. So I know what she's going through,” Badosa said in Press conference.

“I know the whole situation, what is happening. For me it is also shocking to go through this because in the end she is my best friend and I don't want her to suffer. It is a very hard situation,” she added.

Badosa acknowledged that “playing against her is also uncomfortable. Yes, but I don't want to talk about it (…) she is my best friend and I promised her.”

Sabalenka, world number two, appeared at the tournament headquarters this Tuesday afternoon and practiced on one of the outdoor courts. According to the organizers, the tennis player's intention is to play in the tournament.

“She is a strong woman. I think she will draw strength from somewhere. I hope it will be a battle, a good match and we will see,” Badosa commented.

The Spaniard, who previously occupied second place in the WTA ranking, is currently ranked 80th in the rankings, after going through an injury-plagued 2023.

