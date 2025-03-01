The Spanish Paula Badosa withdrew this Friday due to an injury to the back of the game that played against the Australian Daria Saville, 121 of the ranking, in the quarterfinals of the Tennis Open of Mérida, Tournament 500 of the WTA.

Badosa was superior in the first set in which he broke the service of his rival in the second game to take an never lost advantage; He broke Saville’s serve again in the fourth ‘Game’ to escape 4-0 and head to a comfortable 6-1 win.

In the second partial Badasa maintained the precision of his right and although he broke in the fifth game, he began to show pain. He lost elasticity and could not confirm his service.

Saville took note of the weakness of Hispanic, eleventh tennis player of the world, and paid attention to maintaining his service. He went in front of 4-3, after which the Spanish asked for a medical time. He returned animated by an audience that shouted “Vamos Paula”, but it was not possible to recover his good tennis.

In the eighth game the second favorite fell short in the returns, fought, more suffered a break and retired. “It is not nice to qualify for the semifinal in this way, hopefully Paula recovers,” said Saville, who will face the Colombian Emiliana Arango in the semifinal, who for a while before forgot a persistent attack of cough and defeated 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 to the Slovak Rebecca Samkova, 40 from the world list.

With balls left behind the network, Samkova made a difference in favor in the first set, but from the second Arango the effectiveness of his ‘drive’ improved, his returns were more exact and won 6-3. Samkova disappeared in the last manga in which the Colombian won all the games with great effectiveness in her serve.

In the other semifinal the American Emma Navarro, first favorite, will play this Saturday against Armenia Elina Avanesyan.

Navarro, tenth of the world list, defeated the Turkish Zeynep Sonmez, defending champion, who began with a break, but did not maintain his ability to respond to a rival who distributed blows on all sides of the court and, with breaks in the sixth, eighth and tenth games signed the victory.

Sonmez, who won the public for his fighting capacity, lowered the level in the second set, which he lost 6-2. More difficult was the triumph of Avanesyan, 45 of the world, who went from less to more and defeated 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 to the Australian Maya Joint.