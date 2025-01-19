Catalan Paula Badosa (11) qualified for the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time in her career, after beating Serbian Olga Danilovic 6-1 and 7-6(2) in her fourth match.

The Spaniard, who reached the top-10 virtually, overcame an unfavorable 1-5 in the second round to close the match in one hour and twenty minutes. Her rival in the quarterfinals will be the American Coco Gauff (3) or the Swiss Belinda Bencic.

“After the video the other day, I knew the key was to be mentally consistent.”

Paula Badosatennis player





“After the video the other day, I knew that the key was to be consistent from a mental point of view,” he commented on the Margaret Court Arena after the conclusion of the match, alluding to their airy discussion during the previous match against the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, in which he told his coach, Pol Toledo, to go out and play himself.

“Being injured helped me appreciate these moments more. Now I enjoy more on the court and the journey of my tennis career,” he added.

Spain’s Paula Badosa (right) shakes hands with Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk after their women’s singles match on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament. YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP

Badosa was favored by extremely fast conditions, the result of intense heat and very low humidity, which punished the tactical tennis of Danilovic who arrived at the event with a favorable head to head (2-1) with the Spanish.

Danilovic, trained by the Spanish Pepo Clavet, lives in Madrid and is the partner of Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. He managed to momentarily overcome the airy complaints that he made in the first round and started the second with a 5-1 in his favor, which he would end up wasting.

His best record in a ‘grand slam’

Although she had faced the former world number two on three occasions, it was the first time they played a clash in WTA competition.

With this victory, the Spaniard equaled her best record in a ‘grand slam’, since she also made the quarterfinals in both the 2024 United States Open and the 2021 Roland Garros tournament.

She is two games away from equaling the best Spanish marks in the women’s team of the Oceanic Open, the finals achieved by Garbiñe Muguruza (2020), Conchita Martínez (1998) and Arantza Sánchez Vicario (1995).