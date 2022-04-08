Paula Badosa added his second win this week in the tournament in Charleston (United States), in the WTA 500 category and which is played on clay, at win (3-6, 7-6(8), 6-1) to the american Claire Liu in a worked comeback.

The Catalanwhich debuts at the South Carolina event its third position in the world ranking, he had to take out all his tennis and prevail with her stripes to a Liu that He battled for two and a half hours. The Switzerland belinda bencic Will be your opponent in quarters end.

The American had beaten the Spanish in the two previous meetings between the two, but the Badosa of 2017 and 2018 is not the one of now. The second seed in Charleston, where last year he made a semis to start showing what was coming -three titles since then and third in the world-, showed his progression with a game of mettle and quality.

Liu scored the first sleeve with the only game that left ‘break’ options, in the eighth. Badosa raised the level in it second set but the American didn’t put it down and clung to the green dirt of Charleston with incredible defense. The Spanish did not finish taking off and, after an exchange of ‘breaks’, decided sudden death in favor of Badosa after four set balls.

The resistance of the American he fell whole in the third sleeve Y Badosa achieved a 4-0 to finish changing the script. With a head also to finish off the job, the Spanish finished a important win to continue taking steps forward in making contact with clay this season.