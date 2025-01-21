The Spanish Paula Badosa broke her ceiling, surpassed herself with a triumph of great value, against the third player in the world, the American Coco Gauff, unbeatable at the start of 2025, whom she defeated after one hour and 44 minutes by 7-5 and 6-4 and reached the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Never before had the Spaniard, twelfth in the women’s ranking who once became number two, managed to place herself among the top four in a large tournament. But for the first time he beat a top ten player in a Grand Slam and emerged as a contender for success in Melbourne.

Badosa will face the winner of Sabalenka-Pavlyuchenkova

Paula Badosa awaits the winner of the clash between the current champion and world number one, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, and the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Driven by a high level of play, by great tennis, she exposed one of the best rivals of the moment. Coco Gauff faced the Spaniard with twelve matches won in a row and together with Sabalenka she was the tennis player with the best start to 2025. She had accumulated eight consecutive victories. To those obtained in the United Cup, as a key component of the United States team, he added those achieved in this first Grand Slam of the course.

An excited Badosa kneeled on the ground after achieving victory Jaimi Joy / Reuters

He pointed to a contender for success, Gauff, who arrived in Melbourne with the possibility of coming out as number one and as a clear candidate to challenge Sabalenka and the Polish Iga Swiatek for the leadership of the tournament. She had beaten both of them in the WTA Finals months ago, on the way to becoming ‘master’.

But he ran into Paula Badosa. Gauff had won all her matches with ease, in two sets, except the round of 16 match, against the Swiss Belinda Bencic. On this occasion he could not beat the Spaniard with whom he had played six times before and with whom he had shared the victories. But the most recent duels, the last two, those in 2024, were for the North American.



Greeting between Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff Asanka Brendon Ratnayake / Ap-LaPresse

Something has changed in Badosa in recent times. More mentally mature, enjoy an extraordinary moment. The one he had in the past, in 2022, when he approached the top. He maintained his style in the first set, which was tied, without service surrenders, until 5-5. If anyone could break first it was the Spanish who broke in the eleventh and then consolidated to close the heat in 51 minutes.

The first game of the second set reflected what the match was like. It lasted almost a quarter of an hour. Gauff at the service, prey to anxiety, the need for a comeback and without alternatives in her game to make her rival doubt. He committed eleven unforced errors in that game and two double faults. Badosa broke and rowed towards victory. It was 5-2. The North American pulled with pride and got closer to 5-4. This time the Spanish player did not tremble as she successfully closed her meritorious victory.

A Paula Badosa in a state of grace

“I feel great emotion and even I am surprised at the level I have given. I have played at a high level. Otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to beat a great player like Gauff,” the Spaniard said on the court after raising her arms in excitement after completing a historic victory in her career with the last point.

Something has changed in Paula who will once again be among the top ten in the world when she returns from Melbourne. “She was already a great player, one of the best in the world. But now I am more mature,” acknowledged Paula Badosa, who has firmly overcome injuries to reach one of the best moments of her career.

“I suffered a serious back injury and I didn’t know a few months ago if I would have to retire from tennis. I didn’t think then that I would be here now,” said the fourth Spaniard to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open after Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, Garbiñe Mugurza and Conchita Martínez.

Badosa, who pursued this goal without success at Roland Garros in 2021 and the United States Open last year and who stalled in the quarterfinals, broke his ceiling and will play in the final of the first Grand Slam of the season. Wait for the winner of the duel between Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and world number one Aryna Sabalenka.