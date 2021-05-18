The Spanish Paula Badosa easily reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Belgrade on Tuesday by beating the Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu in two sets. Badosa, fourth favorite of the Serbian Open, took an hour in 23 to break Buzarnescu’s resistance, 179 in the WTA ranking and which he beat 6-2, 6-3.

The Spanish rival in the quarterfinals will come out of this Wednesday’s match between Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and Swedish Rebecca Peterson. In addition, French Kristina Mladenovic, sixth top seed, fell in the first round against the Russian Anna Kalinskaya 6-0 and 7-6 (6); and the Russian Kamilla Rakhimova beat the Serbian Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-4), who will face the Colombian María Camila Osorio in the second round.

Likewise, the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic beat in the first round Serbian Ivana Jorovic, invited by the organization, 6-4 and 6-3, and was cited in the second round with the Swedish Rebecca Peterson, seventh seed and executioner of the also Serbian Nina Stojanovic by 5-7, 6-1 and 6-0. The Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, the Argentine Nina Podoroska and the Croatian Ana Konjuh, who will be the next rival of the second seed, the Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, also went to the second round.