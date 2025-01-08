Paula Badosa said goodbye to the Adelaide tennis tournament in the round of 16, falling to the American Ashlyn Krueger 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4) and 6-2 after an intense fight that lasted for two hours and a half.

Badosa, the fifth seed, managed to level the first set after recovering two breaks, but in the tiebreaker she was never ahead.

The script was repeated in the second set, with two breaks by each, but the Spanish (12 WTA) took the lead this time in the tiebreaker, taking a quick 4-0 lead that she knew how to manage.

In the third set the Spanish player could not complete the decisive points and two new breaks gave the victory to Krueger (54 WTA), 20 years old, who had lost in the only previous confrontation between the two.