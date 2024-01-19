TEnnis is a sport where there is a lot of time in the stands for all sorts of things. The wait for the rally usually takes longer than the rally. That's why spectators at the Australian Open often take their cell phones out of their pockets between points – and sometimes don't put them away at all, even though the game has long since started again.

There is enough to see on social networks where players show up with photos or small video snippets instead of a yellow felt ball. In the streaming age, tennis is no longer just sport, but also entertainment, which is why the second season of “Break Point” about life on the tour is currently showing on Netflix. There is a constant battle for attention among sports, but also among players, which can quickly send you out of bounds like a forehand hit too far.