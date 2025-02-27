The Spanish Paula Badosa has managed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Mérida Tennis Open after an impressive victory over Jacqueline Cristian, winning eight games in a row in the round of 16.

In just an hour and seven minutes, Badosa defeated the Romanian 6-2 and 6-1, demonstrating a higher level and ensuring his pass to the next round. Currently, in the 11th place of the WTA ranking, the Spanish will face Daria Saville next Friday in the phase of the eight best.

During the match, Paula showed a great domain, taking advantage of Cristian’s 23 non -forced mistakes, who seemed baffled by the Spanish game.

Despite the overwhelming victory, Badosa stressed that he still has aspects to improve: “From the outside he saw everything well, I have taken good, but there are things to improve. A first round is never played perfect; There are details, I didn’t feel so comfortable. ”

In the next meeting, Paula will face the Australian Daria Saville, who arrives after defeating Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina with partials of 4-6, 6-2 and 6-2. With this victory in Eighths, the Spanish tennis player will seek her fifth professional title.

Alejandro Davidovich knocks Tiafoe in Acapulco

For his part, Malaga Alejandro Davidovich also advanced to the quarterfinals of the Mexican Tennis Open of Acapulco after beating the American Frances Tiafoe with a score of 6-3, 6-7 (6) and 6-3. Despite some ups and downs during the second set, Davidovich dominated the meeting in general.

After overcoming back discomfort, which did not prevent him from winning in the round of 16, Davidovich will now see the faces in the quarterfinals with the Mexican Rodrigo Pacheco, the number 355 of the ATP ranking, after his original opponent, Casper Ruud (world top 5), resigned from the game.

Davidovich, who was a finalist at Delray Beach in 2021 continues to demonstrate his potential in this 2025.