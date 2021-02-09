Two of the four Spaniards in the Australian Open women’s team did not do well in the first round. Paula Badosa and Aliona Bolsava said goodbye with defeats of different kinds, but they also get off the first Grand Slam of the season.

Paula Badosa, who was locked up for 21 days, first in the quarantine hotel arranged by the organization and then in another medicalized after testing positive for COVID-19, he had clear opportunities to win, but in the end she yielded to the Russian Liudmila Samsonova (22 years old and 127th in the world), a rival she would surely have won under other conditions. The fact is that he lost by 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) and 7-5 in 2:38. The first round was saved by the Spanish in the tiebreaker, after lifting a break against. The second had many more alternatives and this time, the tie-break was taken by Samsonova. And in the third set, Paula served to win with 5-4, but visibly exhausted, she did not have the strength to withstand the pressure of her rival, who won the last three games and the match. Last year, Badosa made it to the second round in Melbourne, but this time everything turned uphill from his arrival. Samsonova will now face another Spanish woman, Garbiñe Muguruza.

Bolsava, meanwhile, had far fewer opportunities to unsettle American Jennifer Brady, who won 6-3 6-1 in 59 minutes. In fact, the Spanish woman of Moldovan origin, who has dyed her hair pink, he did not enjoy a single break ball throughout the game and made 32 unforced errors, many for a short game. Bolsava debuted at the Australian Open. Little history had the meeting. Brady will now cross paths with compatriot Madison Brengle.

